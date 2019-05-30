Skechers : Set to Outfit Top Women Golfers as Official Footwear Partner of 2019 European Solheim Cup Team

Skechers has been named the official footwear sponsor of the European
Solheim Cup Team for the 2019 tournament in Gleneagles, Scotland. At the
heart of this partnership is a special Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2™ Solheim
Cup colorway that will be exclusively worn by a selection of Team Europe
women. In addition, caddies, coaches, and officials will be outfitted in
Skechers footwear at the September tournament.
"It’s a pleasure to partner once again with the European Solheim Cup
Team," said Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of Skechers S.à.r.l.
"From the pros winning tournaments in Skechers GO GOLF® to the casual
players who wear our award-winning footwear on the course, golfers
everywhere have come to love the innovative designs and unparalleled
comfort we deliver in every pair. We’re confident that competing in
Skechers GO GOLF will help the European women play their best game."
"We are delighted to join with Skechers as our Official Footwear Partner
for the 2019 European Solheim Cup team," said European Solheim Cup
director Polly Clark. "The styling, performance and comfort the brand
offers made the selection process an easy one."
European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew said: “I love to wear
Skechers GO Golf as the footwear is so comfortable, which is especially
important at The Solheim Cup, where the players can walk up to five
rounds in three days. I know that the shoes will perform in all
conditions and that the players will be able to focus totally on their
games.”
Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs,
Skechers Performance GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf
category alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and
training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line
offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide
assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking
fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.
The roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour includes
Colin Montgomerie, Russell Knox, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Wesley
Bryan, and Billy Andrade. Skechers Performance GO GOLF is available at
select Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail
partners, including specialty golf pro shops.
About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.
Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) designs,
develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men,
women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women.
Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170
countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores,
more than 3,060 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail
stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its
international business through a network of global distributors, joint
venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned
subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin
America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and
follow us on Facebook, Instagram,
and Twitter.
About the Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup combines the tradition and prestige of the game of golf
with passion for one’s country and continent. This biennial,
trans-Atlantic team match-play competition features the best European
players from the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the best U.S. players
from the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. The Solheim
Cup is named in honour of Karsten Solheim, the founder of Karsten
Manufacturing Corporation, which makes PING golf equipment. In 1990, the
Solheim family, in conjunction with the LET and the LPGA, developed the
concept and became the title sponsor for the Solheim Cup, professional
golf’s international match-play competition for women. Today, the global
partners of The Solheim Cup are PING, Scotland, The Home of Golf, and
Rolex. Held every two years, the event has grown into the most
prestigious international women’s professional golf team event. The
Solheim Cup is the most highly coveted trophy in women’s professional
golf team competition; some of the most memorable moments in the sport
have happened during past Solheim Cups and berths on the European and
U.S. teams are highly sought-after by players from both organisations.
The 2017 Solheim Cup took place on August 14-20, at Des Moines Country
Club in Iowa, United States. The U.S. Team retained the coveted
Waterford Crystal trophy by 16 ½ to 11 ½ points. For more information
log on to www.solheimcup.com.
About EventScotland
EventScotland is working to make Scotland the perfect stage for events.
By developing an exciting portfolio of sporting and cultural events
EventScotland is helping to raise Scotland’s international profile and
boost the economy by attracting more visitors. For further information
about EventScotland, its funding programmes and latest event news visit www.EventScotland.org.
Follow EventScotland on Twitter @EventScotNews.
EventScotland is a team within VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, the
national tourism organisation which markets Scotland as a tourism
destination across the world, gives support to the tourism industry and
brings sustainable tourism growth to Scotland. For more information
about VisitScotland see www.visitscotland.org or
for consumer information on Scotland as a visitor destination see www.visitscotland.com.
About the Ladies European Tour
The Ladies European Tour (LET) is headquartered at the Buckinghamshire
Golf Club near London and celebrates women’s golf on a global stage.
Since its formation in 1978, the Ladies European Tour has crowned more
than 250 different winners and 700 championship trophies have been
lifted as players from nearly 30 different countries have won on the
Tour. The LET operates tournaments across the continents and The Solheim
Cup, which has been played 15 times biannually since 1990, has become
one of the biggest female sporting events in the world. The LET Access
Series is the official developmental tour and bridges the gap from
amateur to professional golf, giving young players the opportunity to
gain valuable competitive experience and progress onto the main
professional tour.
