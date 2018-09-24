Log in
SKECHERS USA INC

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX)
Skechers USA Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. - SKX

09/24/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ("Skechers" or the "Company") (NYSE: SKX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Skechers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On April 18, 2018, Skechers announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018, reporting Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expense growth of 23.4%, which significantly exceeded the Company's 16.5% sales growth for the quarter. Following this news, Skechers' stock price fell $11.38, or 27.04%, from a closing price of $42.08 on April 19, 2018, to close at $30.70 on April 20, 2018.

Then, on July 19, 2018, Skechers announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018, reporting SG&A expense growth of 19.7%, nearly twice its sales growth of 10.6% for the quarter, causing earnings from operations to decrease by 5.7% and net earnings to decline by almost 24%. During a conference call with analysts, Skechers indicated that decreasing its SG&A expense growth was not a priority for the Company, stating that "[w]e just don't necessarily think that way. We're into growth." On this news, Skechers' stock price fell $6.98, or nearly 21%, to close at $26.27 on July 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 689 M
EBIT 2018 407 M
Net income 2018 269 M
Finance 2018 840 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,57
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 4 297 M
Technical analysis trends SKECHERS USA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Greenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Greenberg President & Director
David Weinberg Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
John M. Vandemore Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Richard Siskind Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKECHERS USA INC-28.70%4 297
NIKE36.77%136 927
ADIDAS26.17%51 834
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%51 465
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD4.49%12 355
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-29.92%4 493
