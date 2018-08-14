SKF India : announces appointment of Manish Bhatnagar as Managing Director

2018 August 14, 09:00 IST

The Board of Directors of SKF India Limited at their meeting held today, appointed Mr.Manish Bhatnagar as Managing Director for a period of 5 years effective 16th August 2018. The Board also accepted the resignation of Mr. Carl Orstadius as Managing Director and Director effective from the same date.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Makhija , Chairman of the Board of SKF India Limited said,'I am delighted to welcome Manish to SKF India Limited as Managing Director. His rich experience with companies like Danaher Corporation, Underwriters Laboratories Inc. and General Electric will be an asset for SKF. I wish him every success.I also take this opportunity to thank Carl Orstadius for his valuable contributions to SKF India during this transition phase. Carl has done an outstanding job during his brief tenure here and we wish him a great future ahead with the SKF Group'.