SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY

(EDTK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/27 04:00:00 pm
3.81 USD   -14.57%
Skillful Craftsman Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

07/27/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

WUXI, China, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 ordinary shares at US$5.00 per share.

Skillful Craftsman’s ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 23, 2020 under the ticker symbol “EDTK.”

The Benchmark Company acted as Lead Book Running Manager and Axiom Capital Management, Inc acted as Co-Book Running Manager for this offering.

Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at: www.sec.gov, or by contacting: The Benchmark Company, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 E. 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, or by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com, or by telephone at (212) 312-6700.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2020. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experiment training courses. The Company was founded in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China economic development and education reform for labor employment. The Company currently has 59.5 million of accumulated registered members and 3.1 million of accumulated fee-paying members.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Skillful Craftsman
Frank Wang
Investor Relations Director
Email: Frankwang@kingwayedu.cn

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Phone: +86 138-1081-7475
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
About
