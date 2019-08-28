Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Skinbiotherapeutics PLC    SBTX   GB00BF33H870

SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC

(SBTX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/28 09:16:39 am
13.975 GBp   -11.97%
10:01aSKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
10:01aSKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07/04SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Business Update and Board Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skinbiotherapeutics : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

RNS Number : 4458K

SkinBioTherapeutics PLC

28 August 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
APMGMGZRFRKGLZM

Disclaimer

SkinBioTherapeutics plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 14:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC
10:01aSKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
10:01aSKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07/04SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Business Update and Board Changes
PU
06/25SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Our skin is crawling with bacteria - and that's good news
PU
04/18SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Director Appointment
PU
04/16SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Director Dealing
PU
04/08SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : SkinBiotix® shows efficacy in first human study
PU
04/08SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : SkinBiotix shows efficacy in first human study
PU
03/29SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : CEO Designate Appointment
PU
2018SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS : Commencement of final phase of human studies
PU
More news
Chart SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Skinbiotherapeutics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Anne O'Neill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Braddock Hunt Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas John Quinn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Stephen Patrick O'Hara Non-Executive Director
Catherine Denise Prescott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC17.59%25
GILEAD SCIENCES1.20%80 179
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.01%45 817
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.66%30 792
GENMAB28.57%13 269
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.38.86%8 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group