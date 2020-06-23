SkiStar publ : New Group management at SkiStar – Lars-Göran Dahl leaves SkiStar's board to become director of property development

SkiStar is changing the composition of its Group management as of 1 September 2020 as a step in the company's efforts to streamline operation of the ski resorts and bolster the property business. Two significant positions have been filled. Lars-Göran Dahl will become the company's director of property development as of 1 October 2020. Niclas Sjögren-Berg will become SkiStar's chief operating officer as of 1 September 2020 and will be responsible for operations at all SkiStar destinations. At the same time, all five destination managers along with the technical director will leave SkiStar's Group management. Other members of Group management will remain.

Lars-Göran Dahl was born in 1961, has been a member of SkiStar AB's board since the 2019 AGM and has been property and transaction manager at Diös since 2014. He has an engineering degree and was previously head of Riksbyggen's commercial operations in Sweden. He will start his new position at SkiStar on 1 October 2020 and will be a member of Group management. Consequently, he will give up his membership on the board and its remuneration committee as of today. His replacement on the board and committee will be elected at the AGM in December.

Niclas Sjögren-Berg has held various positions at SkiStar since 1989 and is currently destination manager in Åre and a member of Group management. On 1 September 2020 he will become chief operating officer.

'We have come to know Lars-Göran through his work on our board and look forward to utilising his years of solid experience in property development and exploitation. Niclas has unique experience in the industry and is very knowledgeable about SkiStar, so we're delighted that he will be taking on this important role. The changes to Group management have been made to provide more time to focus on strategic issues, digitalisation and sustainability and to enhance the synergies between the destinations,' said Stefan Sjöstrand, SkiStar's CEO.

As from 1 September 2020, SkiStar's Group management will consist of Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, Anders Örnulf, CFO, Mathias Lindström, sales and marketing director, Sofie Arnell, legal counsel and head of IR, and Niclas Sjögren-Berg, COO. Lars-Göran Dahl will become a member of Group management as director of property development as from 1 October 2020.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17 June 2020, 07.30a.m. CET.

SkiStar in brief:

SkiStar is listed on the Nasdaq Mid Cap, Stockholm. The Group owns and operates alpine destinations in Sälen, Åre, Vemdalen and Hammarbybacken (Stockholm) in Sweden, Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway and St. Johann in Tirol in Austria. Market share is 50% in Sweden, 30% in Norway and 41% in Scandinavia. The Group's core business is alpine skiing, with a focus on the guests' overall skiing experience. Operations are divided into two segments; Operation of Ski Resorts and Property Development & Exploitation. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.