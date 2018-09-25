Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - Sky Plc

FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners and investment managers) ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions Elliott International, L.P. disclosed, if different from 1(a): Liverpool Limited Partnership The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. Elliott Associates, L.P For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Sky Plc securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 24thSeptember 2018 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the No discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: Ordinary -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Short Interests positions ----------- ----------- Number % Number % -------------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 0 0% -------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ --- (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0% -------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ --- (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: -------------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- TOTAL: 0 0% -------------------------------------------------- ------ ------ --- All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: ------------------------------------------------------------ Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: ------------------------------------------------------------ 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit security ------------------------- ------------- -------------------- -------------- Ords Sale 24,000 17.2475 GBP ------------------------- ------------- -------------------- -------------- Ords Sale 51,000 17.2800 GBP ------------------------- ------------- -------------------- -------------- (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product description Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference unit security a long/short position securities -------- ------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------ ORD CFD Reducing a Long position 3,147,500 17.2005 GBP ORD CFD Reducing a Long position 3,960,000 17.2100 GBP ORD CFD Reducing a Long position 4,465,360 17.2100 GBP ORD CFD Reducing a Long position 19,492,397 17.2800 GBP ORD CFD Reducing a Long position 26,168,994 17.2800 GBP ORD CFD Reducing a Long position 17,098,858 17.2800 GBP -------- ------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- ------------ (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/ option varying option unit received etc. relates per unit -------- ----------- ----------- ---------- -------- ----------------------------- ------ -------- (ii) Exercise Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per security against unit ------------- ------------------- ------------ ------------- ------------- (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable) ------------------ ------------------------------ ------- ----------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" ----------------------------------------------------------- None ----------------------------------------------------------- (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" ----------------------------------------------------------------- None ----------------------------------------------------------------- (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO --------------------------------------------------- Date of disclosure: 25th September 2018 -------------------- ------------------- Contact name: Michael Cross -------------------- ------------------- Telephone number: 0203 009 1305

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-18 1040ET