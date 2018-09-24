Log in
SKY (BSB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/24 08:40:04 pm
19.308 EUR   +6.73%
01:46pMoody's Says Sky Auction Outcome Positive for Disney Bonds
DJ
01:34pComcast Shares Slide After Regulators Accept Sky Bid -- Update
DJ
12:05pStock markets fall on trade war pessimism, oil rallies
RE
OFFRE

Moody's Says Sky Auction Outcome Positive for Disney Bonds

09/24/2018 | 01:46pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said Comcast victory over 21st Century Fox in the bidding for Sky is credit positive for bondholders of Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS), which in the process of acquiring the majority of Fox's assets, including its stake in Sky.

The ratings firm said a Fox win of Sky would have been all debt-financed, adding more leverage to Disney, which is paying $70.4 billion in stock, debt-financed cash and assumed debt in the Fox deal.

Comcast topped Fox in a weekend auction for Sky, winning the British broadcaster with a $38.8 billion bid. That makes Fox's 39.6% stake in Sky worth about $15.2 billion.

Moody's said that should Disney and Fox tender the Sky stake to Comcast, the proceeds, along with funds from the regulatory required sale of Fox's regional sports networks, could make the acquisition of Fox a nearly all-stock deal, giving Disney the best chance of avoiding weakening its balance sheet and credit metrics.

Moody's currently rates Disney "A2" but has the company on review for a possible downgrade.

The ratings firm noted that Disney also could hold onto the Sky stake and negotiate later for a possible swap for Comcast's 30% stake in the video-streaming service Hulu. Disney and Fox own 60% of Hulu.

"In either scenario, we believe Disney bondholders are much better positioned than they would be had they successfully acquired the remainder of Sky," Moody's said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX 1.64% 44.64 Delayed Quote.28.63%
COMCAST CORPORATION -7.22% 35.165 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
SKY 8.61% 1721.5 Delayed Quote.56.62%
SKY 6.58% 19.28 Delayed Quote.59.98%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 1.46% 45.005 Delayed Quote.28.38%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.88% 112.49 Delayed Quote.2.69%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 14 236 M
EBIT 2019 1 597 M
Net income 2019 1 127 M
Debt 2019 5 281 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 24,93
P/E ratio 2020 20,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Capitalization 27 256 M
Chart SKY
Duration : Period :
Sky Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jeremy Darroch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Rupert Murdoch Chairman
Andrew John Griffith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Didier Lebrat Chief Technology Officer
Martin James Gilbert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY59.98%35 615
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.37%173 655
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.69%164 192
SKY56.62%35 615
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.19%25 334
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.83%25 334
