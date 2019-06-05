Sky : Academy Studios expands to inspire thousands more children each year

Sky will inspire 11,500 more young people to pursue a career in the creative industries this year, as it expands the capacity of its Sky Academy Studios. The move, which will come in to effect for the new school term in September, will see Sky increase the number of free sessions available by a third as part of its wider commitment to inspiring young people across the cultural economy.

Since its launch in 2012, Sky Academy Studios has welcomed 140,000 children from over 1,300 schools across its Osterley, Livingston and Milan campuses, opening young minds and developing their creativity, collaboration and communication.

Debbie Klein, Group Chief Marketing, Corporate Affairs & People Officer, said: 'Inspiring young people to use media and story-telling as a force for good lies at the heart of Sky Academy Studios. By increasing capacity by a third this year, we want to set alight the imaginations of even more young people and give them tools to express themselves on the issues that matter to them most.'

Sky Academy Studios provides a free high-volume, best-in-class entertainment and media experience for 8-16 year olds. Students script, edit and shoot their very own content using cutting-edge technology, take a behind-the scenes tour and get to work with an expert Sky team.

With three experiences on offer, Fact (News Reporting), Fiction (Storytelling) and Future (Ideas & Innovation), Sky Academy Studios helps students develop their communication, collaboration and creative skills, builds their confidence and leave Sky that little more inspired.

Bookings for September to November 2019 are now open. For more information Sky Academy Studios please visit the website here: https://www.skyacademystudios.com

Press contact:

Katie Hartnoll

katie.hartnoll@sky.uk

07773627023

