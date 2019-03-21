Sky : GOT Ink? NOW TV opens ultimate Game of Thrones tattoo studio to mark the start of the final season

To indelibly mark the final ever season of Game of Thrones, streaming service NOW TV is giving Game of Thrones superfans the chance to get inked at a one-of-a-kind tattoo studio, with a series of designs from guest tattooist to the stars, Lauren Winzer, who created and inked Sophie Turner's iconic 'The Pack Survives' tattoo.

Open for two days only from Tuesday 16th to Wednesday 17th April 2019, the Tattoo Studio takeover at The Circle in Central London will offer 16 different Game of Thrones inspired tattoo designs, drawing on iconic themes, quotes and symbols from the show.

Winzer, whose Hollywood client list includes superstar singers Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry and Game of Thrones' own Lady of Winterfell, has created a collection of tattoos suitable for every allegiance, so superfans can ink their loyalty to the throne forever.

Targaryen supporters will love the homage to Daenerys' dragons, Stark fans can show their devotion with Arya's legendary Needle and Lannister loyalists can pay their debts to the show with the heroic Lion sigil, not to mention a host of other tats up for grabs too.

NOW TV is giving away up to 100 free tattoos at central Soho tattoo studio, The Circle. A ballot of 50 advanced appointments will be available via Eventbrite, so we suggest you move faster than a raven from the citadel for your chance to grab one! If you miss a slot, don't lose your head like Ned, 50 tattoo slots will be available for walk-ins across the two days - on a first-come first-served basis.

The Circle tattoo parlour has been given a Seven Kingdoms inspired makeover and those attending will be able to stream episode one of the new and final season on NOW TV whilst getting their tattoo done - the perfect distraction! All tats will be inked by either special guest artist Winzer or by one of a team of first-class tattooists from The Circle.

Note tattoos will only be available to those over the age of 18 and a valid passport of driving license must be shown on arrival at The Circle.

Fans can sign up via nowtv.com/gotink or via Eventbrite here https://nowtvgotink.eventbrite.co.uk

WHERE: The Circle, 21 Noel Street, Soho, London, W1F 8GP

WHEN: Various slots 11:00 - 20:00 - Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th April 2019

AGES: 18+

COST: FREE

SIGN UP LINK:nowtv.com/gotink and https://nowtvgotink.eventbrite.co.uk

Stream Season 8, Episode 1 of Game of Thrones from 2am on Monday 15th April with a NOW TV Entertainment Pass, for just £7.99. Seasons 1-7 Box Set available to stream now on www.nowtv.com

Ticket allocation

About Lauren Winzer

Lauren Winzer is an acclaimed tattoo artist with over seven years' experience, whose accredited designs are favoured by the stars around the world from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Art-loving Lauren is known for her take on traditional tattoo styles and her signature fine line designs. Her infamous Direwolf 'The Pack Survives' tattoo for Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, AKA Sansa Stark, instantly put her on the industry's radar and she has been raising the bar ever since.

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Winzer, 30, is also the co-founder of Hunter & Fox Tattoo Studio. Established in 2011, the studio is home to nine artists, whose styles range from traditional American, black and grey, Japanese, and neotraditional to modern and colourful.

About The Circle

The Circle London, located in the heart of Soho, was established in 2011 with the view of creating a space that offers an amalgamation of tattoo culture and creativity across many different mediums. With a resident team of 16 tattooists, as well as many guest artists from all over the world and top-level piercing, plus a contemporary art gallery and retail store, The Circle London has become synonymous with showcasing the diversity and synergy within the tattooing and arts communities

About NOW TV

NOW TV is a pick and mix TV streaming service that lets you choose from a range of passes contract free.

Available anytime, anywhere, you can watch through a NOW TV Smart Stick, NOW TV Box, on the web or on over 60 devices with the NOW TV app.

Whether you're into big dramas, blockbuster movies, live sports or even just some extra TV for the kids, NOW TV offers four passes which include the latest and best TV and movies: Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Kids, Sky Sports and hayu.

This includes Sky Atlantic, over 300 Box Sets on demand, all 11 Sky Sports channels and over 1,000 movies - all available with no contract.

For more information, visit nowtv.com

