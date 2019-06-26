Sky : Maisie Williams stars in new Sky original comedy Two Weeks To Live (W/T)

Emmy Award® nominee Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) is to star in the latest Sky original, Two Weeks to Live (W/T), a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong.

Written by Gaby Hull (Cheat), the six-part series will be produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK, and revolve around Kim Noakes (Williams), a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances. Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.

Now all grown up, Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honouring her father's memory. Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky isn't good at impressing girls, and when Kim walks into his and brother Dave's local pub, it sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger. Who would have thought a few drinks and an ill-judged prank could go so violently wrong?

The unlikely trio soon find themselves on the run from a murderous gangster and the police with a massive bag of stolen cash. But Kim is no ordinary fish out of water - she's more like a great white shark who knows how to strip a Smith & Weston SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat, skin a deer to make a sleeping bag, and perform all the routines from Dirty Dancing. With her in their team, they might all just survive….

Maisie Williams said: 'Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks To Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!'

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky said: 'With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks To Live (W/T) is to die for. Bold, British and very, very original, we can't wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy'.

Phil Temple, Executive Producer for Kudos said: 'Working on this project has been a blast from day one. Gaby's scripts are fresh, full of surprises and very, very funny. In Kim he has created a truly iconic character and it is a dream for us to have the unique and awesome Maisie Williams bringing her to life. Working with Gaby, Maisie and Sky is a privilege and everyone at Kudos can't wait to get going!'.

The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director Content, Sky and Jon Mountague. Josh Cole is the Commissioning Editor, Sky, and the series will be executive produced by Phil Temple from Kudos and will begin filming later this year. It will be distributed by Endemol Shine International and will air on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland next year.

Two Weeks to Live (W/T) is the latest in a string of recent commissions as Sky continues to invest in original productions. Forthcoming Sky originals include Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; Code 404 with Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays; Brassic with Michelle Keegan; Intelligence fronted by David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed; Hit Men, Mel and Sue's first scripted comedy series, Breeders with Martin Freeman and series 2 of In The Long Run with Idris Elba.

Two Weeks to Live (W/T) will be Maisie William's sixth television project with credits including Game of Thrones (for which she was nominated for an Emmy), Dr Who and BAFTA nominated CyberBully. Maisie has also starred in a number movies including critically acclaimed The Falling (which earned her a European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and the Evening Standard Rising Star Award) iBoy, Early Man and forthcoming releases include X Men: New Mutants & The Owners.

