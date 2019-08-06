Sky Mobile launches SPACETALK Kid's Watch: A smartwatch offering peace of mind for parents

Sky Mobile has announced the UK launch of the SPACETALK Kid's Watch https://www.sky.com/shop/mobile/phones/spacetalk/, a smartwatch designed for kids aged between 5 and 12.

The SPACETALK Kid's Watch is designed to offer peace of mind for parents, helping them to keep in touch with their child, wherever they are. With a smartphone, GPS tracker and watch all in one, this is packed with clever features designed with child safety in mind.

Key features:

• Allows your child to make and receive calls from a list of pre-approved contacts through a Sky Mobile SIM card

• Allows your child to send and receive text messages to existing contacts

• No camera, no apps and no social media

• 'Location on Demand' feature* allows parents to get an instant update on the wearer's location using GPS

• Receive alerts when your child leaves and arrives at a designed 'Safe Zone' (e.g. home or school)

• A 'School Mode', allowing you to switch off any of the watch's functions

Sophia Ahmad, Director of Sky Mobile said'The SPACETALK Kid's Watch is the latest in a range of products from Sky to help keep children safe. With the new school term on the horizon, we wanted to reassure parents by launching a device which will help them keep an eye on their little ones, whether they are doing after-school activities or travelling to and from school alone.

'Keeping children safe is a key priority for Sky - we've also recently launched the Parents Guide on Sky Q, helping parents to make more informed decisions about choosing movies to watch, as well as Broadband Buddy, part of our Broadband Boost package, which helps families to manage their internet access in and out of the home.'

Pricing

Available from Sky Mobile online https://www.sky.com/shop/mobile/phones/spacetalk/, the SPACETALK Kid's Watch costs just £10 a month with 1GB data and Unlimited Calls and Texts.

All the usual benefits of Sky Mobile's Roll offer also apply to the SPACETALK Kid's Watch, which allows any unused data from the 1GB allowance to roll over automatically, meaning any unused data goes straight into a parent's Sky Mobile Piggybank. From there, parents can add unused data to the SPACETALK Kid's Watch's SIM if their kids need a little extra data, add the data to their own SIM or any other SIMs in their household. Alternatively, they can exchange data for money off new mobiles, tablets, and accessories from Sky Mobile.

More details on Sky Mobile can be found at sky.com/mobile.

*Available through the accompanying AllMyTribe app

