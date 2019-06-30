Sky : News to interview Jeremy Hunt

Sky News will host a live interview with Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt from its Osterley studios on Monday evening, as part of its 'Battle For Number 10' coverage.

Kay Burley will conduct the interview with Mr Hunt live from 7pm on Monday 1 July. Her questions will be submitted by the audience of Conservative members that would have attended the planned Sky News debate between Mr Hunt and Boris Johnson.

The interview takes the place of the debate that Sky News had invited both Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson to appear at on Monday. Mr Johnson declined that invitation, as he did previous invitations to debate Mr Hunt on Sky News.



A separate invitation to Mr Johnson has been made to conduct a similar interview with Kay on a separate evening.



Sky News also remains ready to host a debate with both candidates at any time.