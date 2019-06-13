Sky : Premier League back with a bang on Sky Sports

• New Premier League season kicks off live on Sky Sports on Friday 9 August as European Champions and Premier League runners up Liverpool host newly promoted Norwich City (8pm kick off)

• Aston Villa make their return to the Premier League live on Sky Sports with a visit to Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 10 August (5.30pm kick off)

• First Super Sunday of the season on Sunday 11 August begins with Arsenal travelling to face Newcastle United (2pm kick off)

• Super Sunday concludes with Manchester United hosting Europa League winners Chelsea at Old Trafford (4.30pm kick off)

Sky Sports will kick off its biggest ever Premier League season live from Anfield on Friday 9 August, as last season's runners up and newly crowned European Champions Liverpool begin their title bid at home to newly promoted Norwich City.

Sky Sports will show 128 live Premier League games during the 2019/20 season, the first season of a new three-year agreement with the Premier League. As part of the new agreement, Sky Sports has every first-pick weekend match, offering customers more of the best matches, in the best slots.

An action-packed opening weekend continues on Saturday 10 August as Aston Villa return to the top flight with a trip to face Tottenham, who begin a first full season in their stadium.

The opening weekend culminates in the first Super Sunday of the season, with Arsenal making the trip North to face Newcastle United, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins his first full season in charge of Manchester United with the visit of Europa League winners Chelsea.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports' Head of Football, said: 'Last season was one of the Premier League's best yet, with Liverpool pushing Manchester City to the final day in a compelling title race. Fans clearly loved what they saw, with Sky Sports seeing an 11 per cent increase in viewing.'

'This season Sky Sports will have more of the big head to heads, as well as two new Saturday slots. It all gets underway with European Cup winners facing newly promoted Norwich, before one of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes of the season, with Chelsea travelling to Old Trafford. We can't wait to get started.'

Live Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports for the remainder of August and September will be announced in July.

In addition to Friday nights, Saturday evenings, Sunday afternoons and Monday nights, Sky Sports will also broadcast live Premier League matches on Saturday nights for the first time - all on a dedicated channel, Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League will be available across a range of platforms, including online and mobile, with analysis and insight from some of the biggest names in football, as well as a range of support programming including Gillette Soccer Saturday, Goals on Sunday and The Debate.

Last season viewing to live Premier League matches on Sky Sports was up 11 per cent year on year, fuelled by an unprecedented title race which saw Liverpool amass a record 97 points and push eventual winners Manchester City all the way to the final day.

The return of the Premier League is part of an incredible Summer of Sport on Sky Sports, with the men's and women's Ashes, a home Netball World Cup from Liverpool, the British Grand Prix and the continuation of the 2019 F1 season, The Open from Royal Portrush, the Solheim Cup and much more.

Opening weekend fixtures

Friday 9 August Liverpool v Norwich City 8pm kick off

Saturday 10 August Tottenham v Aston Villa 5.30pm kick off

Sunday 11 August Newcastle Utd v Arsenal 2pm kick off

Sunday 11 August Man Utd v Chelsea 4.30pm kick off