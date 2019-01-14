Sky : Radzi Chinyanganya joins Sky Sports USA for NBA London Game 2019 presented by Norwegian

Radzi Chinyanganya will present Sky Sports' coverage of the NBA London Game 2019, live from The O2.

Best known as a presenter of children's show Blue Peter, Radzi will join a team featuring three-time NBA Champion Bruce Bowen and Washington Mystics General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault as the Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks on 17 January.

Radzi, who is a huge NBA fan, has extensive experience of sports broadcasting, having presented at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the London Marathon, the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics and the World's Ultimate Strongman competition, to name a few. He has also been confirmed as part of the presenting team for WWE's first UK show, NXT UK.

He will be accompanied in the studio for the London showpiece by Bowen and Thibault, with commentary from Justin Shakil and courtside reporting from Sky Sports' Alex Scott.

Sky Sports' NBA London Game programming will also feature an interview with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who will discuss the growth of the NBA outside of the US, the significance of the London game - the NBA's ninth regular season game in the capital - and more.

In the lead up, Sky Sports News will have coverage from the Jr. NBA London League game featuring the Jr. Knicks taking on the Jr. Wizards on Tuesday, Sky Sports USA will screen a range of support programming, before both channels gear up for the main event on Thursday. Sky Sports' kids show Game Changers will also be on site to film a special NBA episode, aimed at getting more young boys and girls into basketball.

Radzi Chinyanganya said: 'Basketball is one of the most athletically demanding sports on the planet, and the NBA is quite simply the best of the best. I am excited to join the amazing team at Sky Sports and cannot wait to be part of a huge highlight in the sporting calendar, when London gets its own taste of America. Equally, nobody supports sport like us Brits. So, when you put a great sport, two fantastic teams and an electric crowd all-together at the 02... expect something special!'

Georgie Faulkner, Head of Multi-Sports at Sky Sports, said: 'Every year the NBA London Game gets bigger and better and with a brand-new channel, Sky Sports USA, to showcase the game we're sure this year will be no exception. We're excited to have Radzi on board for the show. We know that as well as being an incredible broadcaster he's also a huge fan of the game, and he'll join a great line-up of talent for what we're sure will be a star-studded, adrenaline-fuelled night at the O2.'

Sky Sports USA is available to Sky customers, and via NOW TV, until 5 February. Following the NBA London Game, Sky Sports USA will show a further 15 games from the NBA, including a Martin Luther King Day triple header on 21st January, headlined by the Memphis Grizzlies' traditional celebration of the civil rights icon's life. For the 2018-19 season, Sky Sports will air a record 42 Primetime NBA Saturday/Sunday games starting at 8.30pm UK time.

In addition to the live action, fans can watch a huge amount of support programming on Sky Sports USA, including more classic games and more must-see documentaries from Thierry Henry & Larry Bird - The Conversation to Players Only: Isiah & Magic.

Sky Sports USA, normally Sky Sports Action, joins Sky Sports' line-up of 11 dedicated sports channels offering 126 live Premier League games, EFL, England cricket, the Solheim Cup and Golf's Majors, every race of the 2019 F1 World Championship, World Championship Boxing, Netball's Super League and much more.

