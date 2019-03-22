Sky : Riviera Season II Trailer Revealed

Behind every great fortune is a great crime, and the second season of Riviera sees Georgina (Julia Stiles) focused on trying to get away with murder as she fights to retain power within the Clios household and her position at the top of the elusive art world.



Picking up immediately from the shocking ending of season one, with the Clios family still reeling from the devastation caused by Constantine's mysterious death, Georgina continues her battle for dominance and control with Irina Clios (Lena Olin) and her children Christos (Dimitri Leonidas) and Adriana (Roxanne Duran).

She must also contend with new arrivals, the Eltham family. A dynasty who sail in to the shores of the Cote d'Azur, with secrets of their own. Juliet Stevenson takes on the role of Lady Cassandra Eltham and is joined on the Riviera by her children, the impossibly stylish Daphne (Poppy Delevingne) and the brooding Nico (Jack Fox) and Daphne's husband Raafi (Alex Lanipekun).

Meanwhile, Georgina is reunited with her charismatic uncle Jeff (Will Arnett) and we learn more about the troubled past she left behind in America. She also becomes entangled with the handsome and mysterious Noah (Grégory Fitoussi).

The second season of Riviera will air on 23rd May on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV