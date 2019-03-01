Sky : Sports adds NTT IndyCar Series to thrilling line-up of motor racing in 2019

Sky Sports will show every round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series, including the world-famous Indianapolis 500, on the Sky Sports F1 channel after agreeing a new partnership with INDYCAR.

The agreement means that every qualifying session and every race from all 17 rounds, starting with the 2019 curtain-raiser in St Petersburg, Florida on 10 March, will be live on Sky Sports F1. The pinnacle of the Series, the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, takes place on 26 May.

Featuring an incredible mix of superspeedways, short ovals, road courses and temporary street circuits, the NTT IndyCar Series is one of toughest challenges in motorsport. With up to 700bhp to play with, top speeds reaching 235mph, and a $1 million bonus up for grabs for the eventual champion, viewers can expect an incredible ride.

Steve Smith, Director of Content and Production at Sky Sports, said: 'The NTT IndyCar Series is one of the most thrilling competitions in motor racing, crowned by the world renowned 'Indy 500', and it's great to be able to work with our new partners at NBC to bring it to a whole new audience here in the UK and Ireland. Alongside our biggest ever season of F1, it will be part of an incredible line-up of motor racing on Sky Sports this year.'

Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said: 'We are pleased to reach a deal with Sky Sports to showcase the NTT IndyCar Series on the Sky Sports F1 channel for the next several seasons. INDYCAR values the commitment Sky and NBC have made to the series and the support of Comcast-NBCUniversal to help make this deal possible. We look forward to starting our season next week on Sky.'

A familiar face for British motor racing fans will again be taking his place on the starting grid of the Indianapolis 500 in May. Former F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso, who will compete in his second 500 for McLaren, will be aiming to become only the second driver ever to secure world motorsport's unofficial Triple Crown: victories at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance sports car race and the Indianapolis 500. Alonso made his 500 debut in 2017, starting fifth and leading 27 laps before retiring with engine failure.

Alonso will go head to head with New Zealander Scott Dixon, who will be looking to secure a sixth NTT IndyCar Championship, following an outstanding 2018 which saw him pick up a fifth crown.

The series will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1, the world's only dedicated F1 channel, with opening race of the season coming just a week before F1 gets underway in Melbourne. Sky Sports F1 will be the only place in the UK and Ireland to watch every race from both competitions live.

IndyCar Series fans will be able to watch in HD via Sky Q, on the move with Sky Go, or via the Sky Sports App. Fans can also stream INDYCAR via NOW TV - a contract-free streaming service offering day, week and month passes, available on more than 60 devices.

Motor racing fans can look forward to a new season of twists and turns with the best-ever Sky Sports offer to bring live and exclusive coverage for just £10 a month.

For more information

Sky Sports PR

020 7032 1445

INDYCAR Series Schedule

March 10

Streets of St. Petersburg

March 24

Circuit of the Americas

April 7

Barber Motorsports Park

April 14

Streets of Long Beach

May 11

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

May 26

The 103rd Indianapolis 500

June 1

Streets of Detroit - Race 1

June 2

Streets of Detroit - Race 2

June 8

Texas Motor Speedway

June 23

Road America

July 14

Streets of Toronto

July 20

Iowa Speedway

July 28

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

August 18

Pocono Raceway

August 24

Gateway Motorsports Park

September 1

Portland International Raceway

September 22

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

About Sky

With 23 million customers across seven countries, Sky is Europe's leading media and entertainment company and is proud to be part of the Comcast group.

We have 31,000 colleagues and together we want to connect our customers to more of what they love, including our award-winning original productions, like Patrick Melrose and Save Me, and great shows from our partners including HBO, Showtime and Warner Bros. And our ever-improving technology makes it even easier for customers to watch more of the shows they love with personalised recommendations and voice control and, our online streaming service, NOW TV, brings all the enjoyment of Sky with the flexibility of a contract-free service.

We treat our customers better than anyone else in our field, as Ofcom's complaints data shows, and we look after our staff too. Sky is one of The Times Top 50 employers for women and we're in Stonewall's list of Top 50 LGBT-Inclusive employers.

We also use our position as the leading entertainment business in Europe to do the right thing. As part of Sky Ocean Rescue campaign we're committing to be completely single-use plastic free by 2020, we're investing £25million over five years in ocean-saving tech and we're supporting the WWF to protect our oceans with designated Marine Protected Areas.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the governing body of: the NTT IndyCar Series, the premier open-wheel racing series in North America; the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires development ladder, which includes Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship; and the Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup presented by BF Goodrich Tires.

INDYCAR events are available to a worldwide audience through a variety of multimedia platforms, highlighted by a broad-reaching partnership with NBC Sports Group. INDYCAR is continually at the forefront of motorsports innovation with drivers, teams and tracks benefiting from safety and technological improvements such as the SAFER Barrier, SWEMS wheel and chassis component tethers, chassis enhancements, advanced aerodynamic bodywork kits, high-definition in-car cameras and E85 ethanol fuel.