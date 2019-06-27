Sky : Sports completes star-studded line-up for Netball World Cup

Sky Sports has completed its star-studded line-up for the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup with the addition of former England captain Ama Agbeze MBE and two-time Netball World Cup winner Sharni Layton.

Both Agbeze and Layton will swap the defensive quarter for the Sky Sports studio to offer viewers their expert analysis, with all the action coming live from Liverpool from 12 July. Fans will be able to tune in to all 60 matches live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel, Sky Sports Netball, or stream every game live via the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Since making her international debut in 2001, Agbeze has won more than 100 caps for England, captaining the team to its greatest triumph - Commonwealth Gold in 2018. Earlier this month Agbeze was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her services to Netball.

Former Australian international Layton has twice tasted World Cup victory, in Singapore in 2011 and in Australia in 2015, while also picking up a Commonwealth Gold in Glasgow in 2014.

With incredible international pedigree, both women will prove invaluable additions to a Sky Sports team that already boasts ex-England Captain Tamsin Greenway, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pamela Cookey, ex-England International Camilla Buchanan and Director of Surrey Storm Mikki Austin.

Ama Agbeze said: 'I'm always looking for new challenges and working with Sky Sports this summer is certainly one of them. I know the England team inside and out, so I hope to bring a fresh and unique perspective to viewers and offer insight into how the team might be thinking and feeling. The girls are serious title contenders and I'll be very proud to cheer them on from the side-lines.'

Sharni Layton added: 'I'm as passionate off the court as I am on, so expect fierce, honest opinions and no holding back. I can't wait to work with the best in the business and keep raising the profile of the sport I love. Of course, I'll be rooting for Australia, but the talent across all teams this year is phenomenal. It's going to make for a thrilling World Cup.'

Georgina Faulkner, Sky Sports Head of Multisport, said: 'The Vitality Netball World Cup is a stand out moment in an incredible summer of women's sport, and we're excited to have such an incredible team in place to bring fans every twist and turn of the competition. With the addition of both Ama and Sharni, we're confident the level of analysis and debate will match the quality of the action out on the court.'

Bringing you the best build-up, live action and post-match analysis will be the Sky Sports presentation team including; ex-England Captain Tamsin Greenway, Bronze Commonwealth Games champion Pamela Cookey, ex-England International Camilla Buchanan and Director of Surrey Storm Mikki Austin. Broadcasters Di Dougherty, Gail Davis and Hannah Wilkes also front the team, along with Northern Ireland Head Coach Dan Ryan. Expert commentary will come from Caroline Barker, Katharine Merry, Jenny Woods and Rupert Cox.

Sky Sports Netball will be is available to all Sky TV customers, as well as via selected Virgin Media packages. Every game will also be streamed live on Sky Sports YouTube channel.

