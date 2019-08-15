Sky : Sports enlists the help of celebrity cricket fans to record ‘Jerusalem' ahead of second Ashes Test

Greg James, Britain's Got Talent's Colin Thackery, Love Island's Ovie Soko and Martine McCutcheon, are just a few celebrities who have taken part in Sky Sports' recording of Jerusalem.

With the first Test getting off to a rocky start, Sky Sports teamed up with some familiar faces to record the anthem and get behind England as they head into the 2nd Test at Lord's.

Head of Sky Sports Cricket, Bryan Hendersonsaid:'Jerusalem is a rousing anthem that never fails to get the fans going, and with the 2nd Test at The Home of Cricket this week, what better way to get behind the team, than with a historic song!'

Notes to editors

Celebrities involved: Toby Tarrant, Anton Du Beke, Chris Evans, The Fisherman's Friends,Kate Garraway, David Gower, Will Greenwood, Nasser Hussain, Greg James, Harry Judd, Chris Kamara, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, Martine McCutcheon, The Loose Women, Ben Shepherd, Ovie Soko, Chris Stark, Colin Thackery.

About Sky

With 24 million customers across seven countries, Sky is Europe's leading media and entertainment company and is proud to be part of the Comcast group. Our 31,000 employees help connect our customers with the very best of Sports, News, the arts and to our own local, original content. Following the success of Sky originals like Chernobyl, Patrick Melrose, Das Boot and Gomorrah we launched Sky Studios and now plan to more than double our investment in original drama and comedy over the next five years.

Our technology allows customers to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, and as we connect millions of families to content they love, it is our responsibility to do it safely - that's why we offer services like Sky Broadband Buddy and the Sky Kids app. And our online streaming service, NOW TV, brings viewers all the enjoyment of Sky with the flexibility of a contract-free service.

We also believe that a company of our scale has a responsibility that goes beyond our business, and into the community. Our Sky Ocean Rescue campaign has reached millions across Europe, we're on track to be free of single-use plastic by 2020, we're investing £25million over five years in ocean-saving tech and we're a proud employer - recognised by The Times and Stonewall for our approach to inclusivity.

ENDS