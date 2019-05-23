Log in
SKY

(BSB)
Sky : Sports set to broadcast every game from the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup

05/23/2019

In a UK first, Sky Sports will be launching Sky Sports Netball, a first-of-its-kind channel dedicated solely to coverage of women's sport.

• Sky Sports will be launching Sky Sports Netball on 12 July

• The dedicated channel will broadcast over 250 hours of coverage from the tournament

• All 60 matches from the Vitality Netball World Cup will also be available to watch via a live stream on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

• To mark 50 days until the World Cup begins, Tracey Neville will reveal the final England squad line up

With exactly 50 days to go until the giants of netball descend upon Liverpool for the Vitality Netball World Cup on 12th July, Sky Sports are poised and ready to capture every moment from one of this year's most hotly anticipated tournaments.

In a UK first, Sky Sports will broadcast and live stream every match from the tournament, meaning the whole nation can get behind Tracey Neville's Roses, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Ahead of the squad announcement today, England Netball Head Coach Tracey Neville said: 'The support of Sky Sports over the years has been paramount in growing the game. I'm pleased the World Cup has a great home on Sky's channels and I'm even more pleased that the younger fans can access every game through their online platforms.'

Sky Sports Mix will become Sky Sports Netball from 12 July, showing all 60 matches from the World Cup. England's bid for victory begins on the 12th July, with their first three games (Uganda, Scotland and Samoa) shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Netball.

Sky Sports Netball is the first channel of its kind to solely dedicate every minute of coverage to women's sport and will show over 250 hours of coverage, original content and masterclasses throughout the tournament.

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: 'All eyes will be on the Netball World Cup this summer. Since our first netball broadcast in 2004, we've seen the sport go from strength to strength, and now 15 years on, England are heading into a World Cup as one of the favourites.'

'We're so excited to see the sport continue to grow and attract new fans and look forward to bringing the drama and excitement to life on screen and online. Our decision to live stream every game means everyone, across all different platforms and devices can follow England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the other 13 teams competing in Liverpool for the biggest prize. We can't wait for it to start.'

Bringing you the best build-up, live action and post-match analysis will be the Sky Sports presentation team including; ex-England Captain Tamsin Greenway, Bronze Commonwealth Games champion Pamela Cookey, ex-England International Camilla Buchanan and Director of Surrey Storm Mikki Austin. Broadcasters Di Dougherty, Gail Davis and Hannah Wilkes also front the team, along with Northern Ireland Head Coach Dan Ryan. Expert commentary will come from Caroline Barker, Katharine Merry, Jenny Woods and Rupert Cox.

Sky Sports Mix is available to all Sky TV customers, as well as on selected Virgin Media packages, providing a significant reach for a selection of the live sport available on Sky Sports at no extra cost.

Contact

Sky Sports Press Office - 0207 032 1445

skypress@sky.uk

About Sky

With 23 million customers across seven countries, Sky is Europe's leading media and entertainment company and is proud to be part of the Comcast group.

We have 31,000 colleagues and together we want to connect our customers to more of what they love, including our award-winning original productions, like Patrick Melrose and Save Me, and great shows from our partners including HBO, Showtime and Warner Bros. And our ever-improving technology makes it even easier for customers to watch more of the shows they love with personalised recommendations and voice control and, our online streaming service, NOW TV, brings all the enjoyment of Sky with the flexibility of a contract-free service.

We treat our customers better than anyone else in our field, as Ofcom's complaints data shows, and we look after our staff too. Sky is one of The Times Top 50 employers for women and we're in Stonewall's list of Top 50 LGBT-Inclusive employers.

We also use our position as the leading entertainment business in Europe to do the right thing. As part of Sky Ocean Rescue campaign we're committing to be completely single-use plastic free by 2020, we're investing £25million over five years in ocean-saving tech and we're supporting the WWF to protect our oceans with designated Marine Protected Areas.

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:17:04 UTC
