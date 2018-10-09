Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sky : Mobile is adding Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, to its line-up for the first time

10/09/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

Sky Mobile has announced that Google's new flagship phones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now available for pre-order.

These premium devices will feature an impressive OLED screen, 5.5-inch and a 6.3-inch respectively, as well as two front facing speakers, wireless charging, and unlimited cloud storage for pictures and videos.

Pricing
Prices for the new Google phones start at £35 per month for the Pixel 3 and £52 per month for the Pixel 3 XL, on a Swap24 plan with 1GB data allowance and Unlimited Calls & Texts*. Anyone wanting more data can select from the 3GB, 8GB and 20GB options, with Unlimited Calls & Texts, for £12, £15 or £20 per month.

With Roll, any unused data is automatically rolled over into your Sky Piggybank every month and saved for up to three years, to use whenever you need. Perfect to dip into when you want an extra data boost.

Anyone purchasing either of the new handsets will also get an additional 20GB data in their Sky Piggybank as soon as their plan starts.

Sky Mobile's plans are designed to give you as much flexibility as possible. Swap24 lets you get the lowest monthly price from Sky Mobile on the most popular handsets, with the option to upgrade to the latest handset after two years. Those wanting to upgrade sooner and get the latest model every year can opt for Swap12, to guarantee an upgrade every 12 months.

Google Pixel 3 64GB

Contract

Swap24

Swap12

Upfront costs

£0

£0

Monthly cost for your phone, data, calls and texts

£35

(£29 for phone + £6)

£52

(£46 for phone + £6)

What you get

1GB data

Free Unlimited Calls & Texts for Sky TV customers

1GB data

Free Unlimited Calls & Texts for Sky TV customers

Swap after

24 months

12 months

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB

Contract

Swap24

Swap12

Upfront costs

£0

£49

Monthly cost for your phone, data, calls and texts

£40

(£34 for phone + £6)

£56

(£50 for phone + £6)

What you get

1GB data

Free Unlimited Calls & Texts for Sky TV customers

1GB data

Free Unlimited Calls & Texts for Sky TV customers

Sky Mobile plans at a glance:

• Roll - unused data is automatically rolled into your Sky Piggybank each month, to use whenever you need it for up to three years

• Mix - change your data allowance, up or down, each month to match how much you use, without changing contracts

• Swap - with Swap12 you can upgrade your phone every year without changing your contract. Or opt for Swap24 and get Sky's lowest monthly price on your handset

• Save - If you're a Sky TV customer, you get Unlimited Calls & Texts for free as part of your Sky Mobile package

• Watch - Sky TV customers also get Sky Go Extra at no additional cost with Sky Mobile. With Sky Go Extra, enjoy the TV you love anywhere, stream shows without using your data, and download great entertainment to watch offline. You can also watch your favourite movies and TV shows

More details on Sky Mobile can be found at sky.com/mobile.

For further information, please contact:

Fever PR
skymobile@feverpr.com

About Sky
Sky is Europe's leading entertainment company, serving 23 million households across seven countries - UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The company has annual revenues of £13.6 billion and is Europe's leading investor in television content with an annual programming spend of £6.5 billion.

Whether it's through Sky Q - Europe's best home entertainment service - or online streaming service NOW TV, customers can expect the broadest range of content, from live sporting events, gripping drama, great US and Sky original programmes, and blockbuster movies. Sky brings better innovation to customers, connecting them to more of what they love on a range of platforms and services across TV, home communications and mobile. This is all supported by Sky's best in class customer service.

Sky uses its voice to shine a spotlight on the issues that affect ocean health and inspire others to take action. Through Sky Ocean Rescue, Sky has committed to transforming its business by removing single-use plastic by 2020; protect marine areas across Europe; and invest £25 million in technology solutions via its investment impact vehicle, Sky Ocean Ventures.

Sky has over 31,000 employees and is listed as one of The Times Top 50 employers for women. Sky is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY).

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:22:07 UTC
