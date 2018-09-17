Sky : News calls for Leaders’ Debate Commission

Sky News is campaigning for an independent commission to organise the running of televised general election debates between the leaders of Britain's main parties.

The cause was brought into the public eye nine years ago when Sky News successfully lobbied for televised leadership debates ahead of the 2010 general election. Since that first debate, broadcasters and politicians have failed to agree on terms and deliver real head-to-head debates.

Sky News believes that, for the benefit of voters, there must be urgent action in taking the decision-making process out of the hands of politicians and for it to be agreed outside of any election campaign.

The Leaders' Debate Commission (LDC) would set the format and rules of the debates, handle moderation, outline criteria for political party participation, ensure the objectivity of audiences and steer the negotiations between broadcasters and parties.

John Ryley, Head of Sky News, said: 'This is all about doing what's best for the voting public.

'Sky News along with the other broadcasters changed the political landscape in this country by creating the first leaders' debates eight years ago. Sadly it stands as an exception rather than the watershed it should have been.

'Political manoeuvring and failings by the broadcasters has allowed that momentum to be lost. Sky News believes an independent commission should set the terms for debates in future, to inform and engage the voting public with a head-to-head debate between the two political leaders battling it out for Number 10.'

Adam Boulton, Sky News Editor at Large, said:'There have been two general elections since 2010 and no proper leaders' debates took place in either of them. The electorate was repeatedly deprived of the most powerful live, appointment-to-view political programming that television can provide.

'Politicians are to blame for this failure. So too are the broadcasters. To ensure leaders' debates happen regularly in future responsibility for organising them needs to be taken out of both their hands.'

