Sky plc ('Sky')

Notice of Date of First Quarter Results

Sky notes that, pursuant to its obligations under Rule 31.9 of the Takeover Code, it does not intend to release any material new information (except with the consent of the Panel) from 15 September 2018, until either: Comcast's or 21st Century Fox's respective offer for Sky has become unconditional as to acceptances; or both offers have lapsed.

Given the ongoing offers for Sky, Sky currently expects to release a trading statement for the three months ended 30 September 2018 via RNS, at 7.00 a.m. (BST) on Tuesday6 November 2018, should it remain a listed company at that time. It is not envisaged that there will be a conference call for analysts and investors in relation to this first quarter trading statement.

