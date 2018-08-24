Log in
SKY (SKY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/24 05:30:00 pm
1542 GBp   +0.13%
Sky : Notice of date of first quarter results

08/24/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

Sky plc ('Sky')

Notice of Date of First Quarter Results

Sky notes that, pursuant to its obligations under Rule 31.9 of the Takeover Code, it does not intend to release any material new information (except with the consent of the Panel) from 15 September 2018, until either: Comcast's or 21st Century Fox's respective offer for Sky has become unconditional as to acceptances; or both offers have lapsed.

Given the ongoing offers for Sky, Sky currently expects to release a trading statement for the three months ended 30 September 2018 via RNS, at 7.00 a.m. (BST) on Tuesday6 November 2018, should it remain a listed company at that time. It is not envisaged that there will be a conference call for analysts and investors in relation to this first quarter trading statement.

Enquiries:

Analysts/Investors

Rob Kingston

+44 20 7032 3726

Media

Gavin Davis

+44 791 010 4660

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:41:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 14 202 M
EBIT 2019 1 587 M
Net income 2019 1 134 M
Debt 2019 5 515 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 24,66
P/E ratio 2020 20,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 26 496 M
Chart SKY
Duration : Period :
Sky Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jeremy Darroch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Rupert Murdoch Chairman
Andrew John Griffith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Didier Lebrat Chief Technology Officer
Martin James Gilbert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY52.17%33 963
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.12%166 571
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.84%161 788
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP14.73%24 912
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP20.63%24 912
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.65%24 773
