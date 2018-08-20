NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

For immediate release 20 August 2018

Sky plc ('Sky')

Publication of Response Circular

Further to its announcement on 7 August 2018 and as required under the Takeover Code, the Independent Committee of Sky announces that it is today publishing and posting to Sky shareholders its response circular (the 'Response Circular') in relation to the offer by Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ('21CF') for the fully diluted share capital of Sky which 21CF and its affiliates do not already own at a price of £14.00 in cash for each Sky share.

Enquiries: Analysts/Investors Andrew Gillian +44 20 7032 1762 Media Gavin Davis +44 20 7032 7115

