Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sky    SKY   GB0001411924

SKY (SKY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/20 05:30:00 pm
1530.5 GBp   -0.13%
06:11pSKY : Publication of Response Circular
PU
08/16UK Takeover Appeal Confirms Disney-Sky Ruling
DJ
08/16UK regulator sticks to 14 pounds a share floor for Sky from Disne..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sky : Publication of Response Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

For immediate release 20 August 2018

Sky plc ('Sky')

Publication of Response Circular

Further to its announcement on 7 August 2018 and as required under the Takeover Code, the Independent Committee of Sky announces that it is today publishing and posting to Sky shareholders its response circular (the 'Response Circular') in relation to the offer by Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ('21CF') for the fully diluted share capital of Sky which 21CF and its affiliates do not already own at a price of £14.00 in cash for each Sky share.

A copy of this announcement and the Response Circular will shortly be available at www.skygroup.sky/corporate/investors/offers-for-sky/21st-century-fox-offer.

Enquiries:

Analysts/Investors

Andrew Gillian

+44 20 7032 1762

Media

Gavin Davis

+44 20 7032 7115

Publication on website

Neither the contents of Sky's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on Sky's website are incorporated into or form part of this announcement.

Additional Information

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons who are not resident or located in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements. Any failure to comply with applicable requirements may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 16:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKY
06:11pSKY : Publication of Response Circular
PU
08/16UK Takeover Appeal Confirms Disney-Sky Ruling
DJ
08/16UK regulator sticks to 14 pounds a share floor for Sky from Disney
RE
08/10SKY : Mobile brings data rollover to Huawei’s flagship range of smartphone..
PU
08/09SKY : Mobile launches the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 with four times more d..
PU
08/09Fox tops estimates as 'Deadpool 2,' cable earnings drive gains
RE
08/08A look at Tesla's nine-member board
RE
08/08SKY : Block Listing Application
PU
08/08UK Takeover Panel to Consider Appeals Against Ruling on Disney Bid for Sky --..
DJ
08/08Correction to UK Takeover Panel Article
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07DISNEY CALL : Iger talks Fox, streaming; shares trim losses 
08/07Fox posts offer doc for Sky buyout 
07/26Sky Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Sky's (SKYAY) CEO Jeremy Darroch on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
07/26Sky Plc ADR reports FY results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 14 202 M
EBIT 2019 1 587 M
Net income 2019 1 134 M
Debt 2019 5 515 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 24,54
P/E ratio 2020 20,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 26 367 M
Chart SKY
Duration : Period :
Sky Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jeremy Darroch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Rupert Murdoch Chairman
Andrew John Griffith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Didier Lebrat Chief Technology Officer
Martin James Gilbert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY51.43%33 628
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.62%167 285
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.11%163 117
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.47%24 976
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.16%24 976
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP19.77%24 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.