For immediate release 17 September 2018

Sky plc ('Sky')

Response to 21CF timetable extension

Sky notes today's announcement by 21CF of an extension to its offer timetable.

The 21CF Offer will remain open for acceptance until 1.00pm (London time) on 6 October 2018, unless extended further.

