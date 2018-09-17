Log in
Sky : Response to 21CF timetable extension

09/17/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

For immediate release 17 September 2018

Sky plc ('Sky')

Response to 21CF timetable extension

Sky notes today's announcement by 21CF of an extension to its offer timetable.

The 21CF Offer will remain open for acceptance until 1.00pm (London time) on 6 October 2018, unless extended further.

Enquiries:

Analysts/Investors

Robert Kingston +44 20 7032 3726

Media

Gavin Davis +44 20 7032 7115

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement will be available at www.skygroup.sky/corporate/investors/offers-for-sky/21st-century-fox-offer by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement.

Neither the contents of Sky's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on Sky's website are incorporated into or form part of this announcement.

Additional Information

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons who are not resident or located in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements. Any failure to comply with applicable requirements may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:37:03 UTC
