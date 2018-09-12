Sky : and Channel 4 partner to bring Formula 1®, Tin Star and No Offence to more viewers

TV viewers will soon find it easier to access and enjoy top sport and drama from Sky and Channel 4, thanks to an innovative content partnership between the two broadcasters.

The commercial deal, the first of its kind, will mean that highlights of Formula 1® and live coverage of the Formula 1 2019 British Grand Prix will be shown on Channel 4, with Series 1 of the popular Sky original production Tin Star also coming to the channel later this year.

As part of the deal, selected Channel 4 and Walter Presents drama series will be released on the Sky and NOW TV platforms in one go, allowing customers to binge on all episodes. The first full box set, available from tomorrow, will be the third series of the award-winning Channel 4 drama, No Offence.

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Channel 4, said, 'I'm delighted that we've been able to establish such an exciting and innovative partnership with Sky which will ensure that the British Grand Prix and highlights of the 2019 Formula 1 Championship remain available on free-to-air television for UK viewers.'

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer of Sky UK & ROI, said, 'Today's partnership is the start of a new era of collaboration between Sky, Channel 4 and, we hope, other British broadcasters. Not only will this innovative partnership benefit viewers, watching via Sky or free-to-air, but it will further strengthen the ecosystem of UK broadcasters and British originated content.'

Key Highlights of Sky and Channel 4's Partnership

In the autumn, Series 1 of Sky original production Tin Star will be shown on prime-time Channel 4 ahead of the return of Series 2 on Sky Atlantic in early 2019.

In 2019, Channel 4 will show highlights of Formula 1® races with the Formula 1 British Grand Prix shown live on both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4. Sky will show all other races exclusively live on its dedicated Sky Sports F1® channel.

A selection of Channel 4 and Walter Presents drama series will be available as upfront box set stacks on NOW TV and Sky platforms, including Sky Go. The first boxset, the third series of No Offence, will be available from tomorrow.

Sky Atlantic's epic revenge thriller, Tin Star, starring BAFTA award-winning Tim Roth and produced by Kudos (Broadchurch, Humans and The Tunnel: Sabotage), drew in an average audience of more than 1.7 million for each of its 10 episodes when it was released on Sky in November 2017.

The third series of Paul Abbott's award-winning No Offence returns to Channel 4 on Thursday 13th September, with the second run of the critically acclaimed series averaging over 2.5m viewers in 2017.

