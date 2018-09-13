Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sky    SKY   GB0001411924

SKY (SKY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sky : and Skybound Entertainment team up for mobile narrative gaming venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

Sky and Skybound Entertainment have joined forces to create Skybound Stories, a new joint venture that will use new and existing IP to create mobile narrative gaming experiences for users worldwide.

The move by Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company, and Skybound Entertainment, known for producing The Walking Dead, will give consumers more opportunities to connect with their favourite content.

Narrative gaming, a fast-growing segment of the gaming sector, works across multiple platforms and allows for much richer, immersive storytelling. Skybound Stories will seek episodic and character-driven narratives where the player becomes the protagonist, making choices that matter to the storyline.

Skybound Stories will create new IP for standalone games while seeking to exploit IP from Sky's forthcoming original productions across Europe. Sky's recent original productions include smash-hits like Britannia, Babylon Berlin and Gomorrah, Italy's number one TV show.

Gary Davey, Managing Director of Content at Sky, commented: 'I am very excited about this venture. This is comic books for the iPhone generation. Interactive story-telling, designed for mobile consumption is a fascinating new field for us. And it's great to now explore it with the masters of the craft.'

John Jelley, VP of Business Development at Sky, said: 'As gaming continues to broaden in appeal with a higher quality of IP, the boundaries between games and video are gradually disappearing. This joint venture will help us find innovative new ways for customers to experience the shows they love - in a natively interactive format on any smartphone.'

Dan Murray, President of Skybound Interactive, commented: 'A constant goal at Skybound is to deliver new and existing fans with the best content possible. Our deal with Sky allows us to dive deeper into already cherished worlds in a creative way, inviting players to become a part of the story.'

ENDS

Media Contacts

Sky: Harrison Kelly Harrison.Kelly@sky.uk / +44 (0) 7817476365

Skybound: Shauna Wynne swynne@skybound.com / 310-746-1443

About Sky

Sky is Europe's leading entertainment company, serving 23 million customers across seven countries - UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The company has annual revenues of £12.9 billion and is Europe's leading investor in television content with an annual programming spend of £7 billion.

From exclusive partnerships with HBO, Showtime and Warner Bros. to Sky Original Productions, Sky offers the best and broadest range of content along with the best viewing experience to suit each and every customer. Whether that's through the multi-award winning next generation box, Sky Q, or Sky's contract-free online streaming service, NOW TV, customers have access to the latest movies, drama, sports and kids entertainment wherever and whenever they like. This is all supported by Sky's best in class customer service.

Sky's success is not just based on what the company does but how it does it. Named as one of the Top 10 Green Companies in the World by Newsweek, one of the world's most recognised rankings of business's environmental performance, Sky ensures its responsible business strategy is embedded right across the group.

Three new major commitments have been launched for Sky's corporate campaign Sky Ocean Rescue; the reduction of our own single-use plastics by 2020; an investment fund of £25 million over five years in technology solutions; and support of marine protected areas across our markets.

Sky has over 31,000 employees and is listed as one of The Times Top 50 employers for women. Sky is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY).

About Skybound

Founded in 2010, Skybound Entertainment is a multiplatform entertainment company managed by partners Robert Kirkman, David Alpert and Jon Goldman. Skybound houses projects ranging from television, film, emerging platforms, comics, interactive gaming, live events, and more. In 2016, the company expanded to Vancouver with the opening of their Skybound North office, working to expand Skybound's footprint into the animation and children's space with top Canadian talent. In 2018, Skybound opened GammaRay, a video-content brand focused on pop culture, and expanded Skybound Games into a venture focused on publishing independently developed games.

Skybound Entertainment is responsible for television hits including The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Outcast, Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics, and currently holds a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. On the film side, Skybound has a first-look deal with Universal. Robert Kirkman's second-longest running comic series Invincible will be developed for film at Universal and as an animated series for Amazon.

The interactive gaming slate includes partnerships with Telltale, Starbreeze, Skydance, Scopely, and more. Skybound is currently publishing comic book titles The Walking Dead, Oblivion Song, Die!Die!Die!, Outcast, Redneck, Gasolina, Crude, and more.

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 13:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKY
03:53pSKY : and Skybound Entertainment team up for mobile narrative gaming venture
PU
03:03pSky to develop mobile games based on its original drama
RE
05:04aCOMCAST : Sky Says Comcast Offer Remain Open For Acceptance Until October 6
AQ
09/12Comcast Gets 0.29% Acceptances for Sky Offer, Extends Deadline -- Update
DJ
09/12Comcast says Sky shareholders have until Oct. 6 to accept offer
RE
09/12Comcast says Sky shareholders have until October 6 to accept offer
RE
09/12SKY : Response to Comcast timetable extension
PU
09/12Comcast Extends Sky Offer; Gets 0.29% Acceptances
DJ
09/12Mediaset working on big deal in European TV sector - CEO
RE
09/12Sky Takeover Battle Could End in Sealed Bids Auction -FT
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Comcast's top Sky buyout offer open until Oct. 6 
08/29Activist investor Elliott wants Disney to pay £15.01/share for Sky 
08/21BLOOMBERG : Disney mulls Sherwood to lead reorganized news 
08/07DISNEY CALL : Iger talks Fox, streaming; shares trim losses 
08/07Fox posts offer doc for Sky buyout 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 14 248 M
EBIT 2019 1 599 M
Net income 2019 1 127 M
Debt 2019 5 391 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 24,30
P/E ratio 2020 20,10
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 26 568 M
Chart SKY
Duration : Period :
Sky Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jeremy Darroch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Rupert Murdoch Chairman
Andrew John Griffith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Didier Lebrat Chief Technology Officer
Martin James Gilbert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY52.67%34 653
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.89%165 362
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.81%162 794
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.68%24 940
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE3.30%24 940
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP17.46%24 940
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.