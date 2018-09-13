Sky : and Skybound Entertainment team up for mobile narrative gaming venture

Sky and Skybound Entertainment have joined forces to create Skybound Stories, a new joint venture that will use new and existing IP to create mobile narrative gaming experiences for users worldwide.

The move by Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company, and Skybound Entertainment, known for producing The Walking Dead, will give consumers more opportunities to connect with their favourite content.

Narrative gaming, a fast-growing segment of the gaming sector, works across multiple platforms and allows for much richer, immersive storytelling. Skybound Stories will seek episodic and character-driven narratives where the player becomes the protagonist, making choices that matter to the storyline.

Skybound Stories will create new IP for standalone games while seeking to exploit IP from Sky's forthcoming original productions across Europe. Sky's recent original productions include smash-hits like Britannia, Babylon Berlin and Gomorrah, Italy's number one TV show.

Gary Davey, Managing Director of Content at Sky, commented: 'I am very excited about this venture. This is comic books for the iPhone generation. Interactive story-telling, designed for mobile consumption is a fascinating new field for us. And it's great to now explore it with the masters of the craft.'

John Jelley, VP of Business Development at Sky, said: 'As gaming continues to broaden in appeal with a higher quality of IP, the boundaries between games and video are gradually disappearing. This joint venture will help us find innovative new ways for customers to experience the shows they love - in a natively interactive format on any smartphone.'

Dan Murray, President of Skybound Interactive, commented: 'A constant goal at Skybound is to deliver new and existing fans with the best content possible. Our deal with Sky allows us to dive deeper into already cherished worlds in a creative way, inviting players to become a part of the story.'

About Sky

Sky is Europe's leading entertainment company, serving 23 million customers across seven countries - UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The company has annual revenues of £12.9 billion and is Europe's leading investor in television content with an annual programming spend of £7 billion.

From exclusive partnerships with HBO, Showtime and Warner Bros. to Sky Original Productions, Sky offers the best and broadest range of content along with the best viewing experience to suit each and every customer. Whether that's through the multi-award winning next generation box, Sky Q, or Sky's contract-free online streaming service, NOW TV, customers have access to the latest movies, drama, sports and kids entertainment wherever and whenever they like. This is all supported by Sky's best in class customer service.

Sky's success is not just based on what the company does but how it does it. Named as one of the Top 10 Green Companies in the World by Newsweek, one of the world's most recognised rankings of business's environmental performance, Sky ensures its responsible business strategy is embedded right across the group.

Three new major commitments have been launched for Sky's corporate campaign Sky Ocean Rescue; the reduction of our own single-use plastics by 2020; an investment fund of £25 million over five years in technology solutions; and support of marine protected areas across our markets.

Sky has over 31,000 employees and is listed as one of The Times Top 50 employers for women. Sky is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY).

About Skybound

Founded in 2010, Skybound Entertainment is a multiplatform entertainment company managed by partners Robert Kirkman, David Alpert and Jon Goldman. Skybound houses projects ranging from television, film, emerging platforms, comics, interactive gaming, live events, and more. In 2016, the company expanded to Vancouver with the opening of their Skybound North office, working to expand Skybound's footprint into the animation and children's space with top Canadian talent. In 2018, Skybound opened GammaRay, a video-content brand focused on pop culture, and expanded Skybound Games into a venture focused on publishing independently developed games.

Skybound Entertainment is responsible for television hits including The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Outcast, Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics, and currently holds a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. On the film side, Skybound has a first-look deal with Universal. Robert Kirkman's second-longest running comic series Invincible will be developed for film at Universal and as an animated series for Amazon.

The interactive gaming slate includes partnerships with Telltale, Starbreeze, Skydance, Scopely, and more. Skybound is currently publishing comic book titles The Walking Dead, Oblivion Song, Die!Die!Die!, Outcast, Redneck, Gasolina, Crude, and more.