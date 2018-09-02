Sky : expands startup footprint across Europe and Israel

Sky today announce plans to increase the reach and scale of its startup investment and commercial partnership activity with the opening of a new office in Berlin as well as a $4 million commitment to Israeli venture capital fund, Remagine Ventures.

The office will give Sky a local presence in Berlin's ever growing startup eco-system, enabling the team to better build relationships with investors in the region and to find the most promising entrepreneurs to invest in and partner with. In addition, the team's remit will extend to scouting for the most relevant companies across Germany and also the Nordics.

Remagine Ventures, a newly launched fund based in Tel Aviv, is managed by Kevin Baxpehler (former investor at ProSiebenSat1.Media) and Eze Vidra (former Partner at Google Ventures Europe). The VC fund will specifically focus on technology startups within tech, entertainment, data and commerce. Partnering with Remagine will give Sky more access into Israel's dynamic and fast growing technology companies, which includes a strong pool of talent in computer vision and machine learning.

Sky invests in companies to accelerate innovation, identify growth and achieve cost efficiencies through the adoption of new operating models. Having first established its startup focused team out of London in 2012, Sky subsequently opened a San Francisco office in 2014. Sky has invested in over 20 companies over the period across the US, UK and France, including investments in Roku, 1Mainstream, Elemental, The Rights Xchange and Drone Racing League. This next leg of growth will expand Sky's access to the most relevant and exciting startups from across Central Europe, Northern Europe and Israel.

Emma Lloyd, Group Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Sky comments: 'Six years on from our first investment, we're expanding our startup activity across Europe and Israel. Spending time in both Berlin and Tel Aviv has left us hugely impressed with the energy, dynamism and talent of both tech scenes. This is an exciting new chapter for us and we can't wait to get started and uncover new, innovative startups across the regions and beyond.'

Carsten Schmidt, CEO of Sky Deutschland comments: 'I'm very pleased to be expanding Sky's activity with the establishment of a new Berlin base for our venture activity. I continue to be impressed by the strength of tech talent in Berlin, and ever growing pool of startups bringing new and innovative ideas to the German market and beyond. I look forward to us establishing more partnerships with early stage companies by setting up our Berlin based office this year.'

About Remagine Ventures

Remagine Ventures is a venture capital fund focused on technology investments at the intersection of entertainment, commerce & data, and is backed by some of the leading corporates in the media industry.

The fund invests in early-stage startups, helps them refine product-market fit and accelerates time-to-market.

Remagine Ventures covers the full spectrum of opportunity within the Israeli market - from nascent technologies to later-stage opportunities to facilitating commercial relationships between startups and its investors.