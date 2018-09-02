Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sky    SKY   GB0001411924

SKY (SKY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 05:35:16 pm
1540.5 GBp   -0.29%
10:37aSKY : expands startup footprint across Europe and Israel
PU
01:06aSky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
RE
08/30NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Sky PLC
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sky : expands startup footprint across Europe and Israel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Sky today announce plans to increase the reach and scale of its startup investment and commercial partnership activity with the opening of a new office in Berlin as well as a $4 million commitment to Israeli venture capital fund, Remagine Ventures.

The office will give Sky a local presence in Berlin's ever growing startup eco-system, enabling the team to better build relationships with investors in the region and to find the most promising entrepreneurs to invest in and partner with. In addition, the team's remit will extend to scouting for the most relevant companies across Germany and also the Nordics.

Remagine Ventures, a newly launched fund based in Tel Aviv, is managed by Kevin Baxpehler (former investor at ProSiebenSat1.Media) and Eze Vidra (former Partner at Google Ventures Europe). The VC fund will specifically focus on technology startups within tech, entertainment, data and commerce. Partnering with Remagine will give Sky more access into Israel's dynamic and fast growing technology companies, which includes a strong pool of talent in computer vision and machine learning.

Sky invests in companies to accelerate innovation, identify growth and achieve cost efficiencies through the adoption of new operating models. Having first established its startup focused team out of London in 2012, Sky subsequently opened a San Francisco office in 2014. Sky has invested in over 20 companies over the period across the US, UK and France, including investments in Roku, 1Mainstream, Elemental, The Rights Xchange and Drone Racing League. This next leg of growth will expand Sky's access to the most relevant and exciting startups from across Central Europe, Northern Europe and Israel.

Emma Lloyd, Group Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Sky comments: 'Six years on from our first investment, we're expanding our startup activity across Europe and Israel. Spending time in both Berlin and Tel Aviv has left us hugely impressed with the energy, dynamism and talent of both tech scenes. This is an exciting new chapter for us and we can't wait to get started and uncover new, innovative startups across the regions and beyond.'

Carsten Schmidt, CEO of Sky Deutschland comments: 'I'm very pleased to be expanding Sky's activity with the establishment of a new Berlin base for our venture activity. I continue to be impressed by the strength of tech talent in Berlin, and ever growing pool of startups bringing new and innovative ideas to the German market and beyond. I look forward to us establishing more partnerships with early stage companies by setting up our Berlin based office this year.'

Media Contacts

Jafar Al-Kamali
Jafar.Al-Kamali@sky.uk
+442070320110

About Sky

Sky is Europe's leading entertainment company, serving 23 million customers across seven countries - UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The company has annual revenues of £12.9 billion and is Europe's leading investor in television content with an annual programming spend of £7 billion.

From exclusive partnerships with HBO, Showtime and Warner Bros. to Sky Original Productions, Sky offers the best and broadest range of content along with the best viewing experience to suit each and every customer. Whether that's through the multi-award winning next generation box, Sky Q, or Sky's contract-free online streaming service, NOW TV, customers have access to the latest movies, drama, sports and kids entertainment wherever and whenever they like. This is all supported by Sky's best in class customer service.

Sky's success is not just based on what the company does but how it does it. Named as one of the Top 10 Green Companies in the World by Newsweek, one of the world's most recognised rankings of business's environmental performance, Sky ensures its responsible business strategy is embedded right across the group.

Three new major commitments have been launched for Sky's corporate campaign Sky Ocean Rescue; the reduction of our own single-use plastics by 2020; an investment fund of £25 million over five years in technology solutions; and support of marine protected areas across our markets.

Sky has over 31,000 employees and is listed as one of The Times Top 50 employers for women. Sky is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY).

About Remagine Ventures

Remagine Ventures is a venture capital fund focused on technology investments at the intersection of entertainment, commerce & data, and is backed by some of the leading corporates in the media industry.

The fund invests in early-stage startups, helps them refine product-market fit and accelerates time-to-market.

Remagine Ventures covers the full spectrum of opportunity within the Israeli market - from nascent technologies to later-stage opportunities to facilitating commercial relationships between startups and its investors.

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 08:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKY
10:37aSKY : expands startup footprint across Europe and Israel
PU
01:06aSky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
RE
08/30NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Sky PLC
PR
08/30Activist Elliott argues Sky is worth over $34 billion, UK regulator says
RE
08/30Activist Elliott argues Sky is worth over $34 billion, UK regulator says
RE
08/30SKY : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
08/29THE TAKEOVER APPEAL BOARD STATEMENT : -14-
DJ
08/29THE TAKEOVER APPEAL BOARD STATEMENT : -13-
DJ
08/29THE TAKEOVER APPEAL BOARD STATEMENT : -12-
DJ
08/29THE TAKEOVER APPEAL BOARD STATEMENT : -11-
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Activist investor Elliott wants Disney to pay £15.01/share for Sky 
08/21BLOOMBERG : Disney mulls Sherwood to lead reorganized news 
08/07DISNEY CALL : Iger talks Fox, streaming; shares trim losses 
08/07Fox posts offer doc for Sky buyout 
07/26Sky Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 14 202 M
EBIT 2019 1 582 M
Net income 2019 1 124 M
Debt 2019 5 470 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 24,21
P/E ratio 2020 19,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 26 505 M
Chart SKY
Duration : Period :
Sky Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jeremy Darroch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Rupert Murdoch Chairman
Andrew John Griffith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Didier Lebrat Chief Technology Officer
Martin James Gilbert Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY52.22%34 339
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.64%169 486
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.20%166 601
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.85%25 394
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE6.91%25 394
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP21.00%25 394
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.