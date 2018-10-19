Log in
News Summary

Sky : iPhone XR arrives at Sky on Friday 26 October 2018

10/19/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Sky Mobile today announced it will offer iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XR beginning Friday 19 October 2018, 08:01am at www.sky.com/shop/mobile, and will be available on Friday 26 October 2018, 08:00am. For complete pricing details, please visit www.sky.com/shop/mobile.

iPhone XR integrates breakthrough technologies from iPhone XS in all-screen glass and aluminium design featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, the most advanced LCD in a smartphone, with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR brings the smartest and most powerful chip in a smartphone with A12 Bionic, a next-generation Neural Engine built for advanced machine learning in everything from photography to augmented reality, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, long all-day battery life and six beautiful ﬁnishes; white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED. This new design is splash and water resistant with a rating of IP67 and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.

Prices for the iPhone XR start from just £34 per month with 1GB data allowance and Unlimited Calls & Texts. Customers will also get a bonus offer of 20GB Piggybank Data with the purchase of the iPhone XR. A great way to supplement your data or get some Piggybank Rewards as soon as you switch to Sky Mobile. In addition, Sky VIP customers get an extra 10GB during pre-order week.

Anyone purchasing the new iPhone can also take advantage of Sky Mobile's leading network features:

  • Roll - unused data is automatically rolled into your Sky Piggybank each month, to use whenever you need it for up to three years
  • Mix - change your data allowance, up or down, each month to match how much you use, without changing contracts
  • Swap - with Swap12 you can upgrade your phone every year without changing your contract. Or opt for Swap24 and get Sky's lowest monthly price on your handset
  • Save - If you're a Sky TV customer, you get Unlimited Calls & Texts for free as part of your Sky Mobile package
  • Watch - Sky TV customers also get Sky Go Extra at no additional cost with Sky Mobile. With Sky Go Extra, enjoy the TV you love anywhere, stream shows without using your data, and download great entertainment to watch offline. You can also watch your favourite movies and TV shows

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit sky.com/mobile. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

Disclaimer

Sky plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:52:06 UTC
