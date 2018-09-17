Sky : iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max arrive at Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile announced it will offer the most advanced iPhones ever, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning Friday 14th September at sky.com/mobile and both will be available starting on Friday 21st September 2018. For complete pricing details, please visit sky.com/mobile.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance,* the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful new gold ﬁnish that joins silver and space grey, and introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds.** iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.***

Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, will be available to pre-order at Sky Mobile on Friday 19th October 2018. iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminium design with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display - the most colour accurate in the industry, with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful ﬁnishes.

Sophia Ahmad, Director of Sky Mobile, said 'iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are incredibly advanced and we're pleased to be adding them to our line-up. We're the only network that allows you to roll over and share all of your unused data for up to three years, and most importantly swap to the latest iPhone every year.'

Prices for the new iPhones start from just £43 per month for the iPhone XS with 1GB data allowance and Unlimited Calls & Texts*, and £47 per month for the iPhone XS Max with 1GB data allowance and Unlimited Calls & Texts*. iPhone XR pricing will be confirmed nearer to launch date.

Customers purchasing any of the new iPhone models can take advantage of Sky Mobile's leading network features:

Roll - unused data is automatically rolled into your Sky Piggybank each month, to use whenever you need for up to three years

Mix - with Sky Mobile you can opt to change their data allowance, up or down, each month to match how much data you use, without changing contracts

Swap - for those who always want the latest phone model, Swap12 allows you to upgrade their phone every year without changing your contract. Or you can opt for Swap24 and get Sky's lowest monthly price on your handset

Save - Sky TV customers get Unlimited Calls & Texts for free as part of your Sky Mobile package

Watch - Sky TV customers also get Sky Go Extra at no additional cost with Sky Mobile. With Sky Go Extra, you can enjoy the TV you love anywhere, stream shows without using your data, and download great entertainment to watch offline. You can also watch your favourite movies and TV shows when travelling in Europe with Sky Go

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.sky.com/mobile. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

*iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.

**Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, see apple.com/iphone/LTE.

*** Dual SIM support will be available via a free software update later this fall. Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.