MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group Limited    141   HK0141000759

SKY CHINAFORTUNE HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(141)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/06
0.7 HKD   0.00%
05:49aSKY CHINAFORTUNE : Announcement on estimated results improvement
PU
03/14APPLE : shuts down stores outside China over coronavirus
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sky Chinafortune : ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED RESULTS IMPROVEMENT

08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED RESULTS IMPROVEMENT

This announcement is made by Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company''), and its subsidiaries (collectively, the ''Group'') pursuant to the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'') and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors of the Company that the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is expected to record a modest profit of not more than HK$2.0 million as compared to the unaudited consolidated net loss of the Group of approximately HK$4.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Such expected improvement was mainly due to, among other things, (i) the fair value gain on investment properties of approximately HK$2.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared to the fair value loss on investment properties of approximately HK$2.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019; (ii) the absence of an one-off expense from discontinued operation of approximately HK$8.3 million which was recorded in the corresponding period in 2019; and (iii) the absence of fair value gain in relation to the transfer of properties from accounting classification under ''Properties held for sale'' to ''Investment properties'' which amounted to approximately HK$6.3 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

- 1 -

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's financial figures set out in the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. Such financial information may be subject to finalisation and necessary adjustments. Further details of the Group's performance will be disclosed in its interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which is expected to be published in late August 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group Limited

JIANG Tian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. JIANG Tian, Ms. HOU Yingxuan, Mr. GONG Biao and Ms. JIANG Jiabao; one non-executive Director, namely, Mr. CHAI Yuet; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. HU Jianxing, Mr. TSEUNG Yuk Hei Kenneth and Mr. JI Qing.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sky Chinafortune Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:48:03 UTC
