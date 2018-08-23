Sky Network TV Slumps to Deep Loss on Goodwill Impairment

Log in
08/23/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Sky Network Television reported a deep annual loss, after absorbing a 360 million New Zealand dollar (US$239 million) impairment charge against its assets.

Sky Network TV, which last year wasn't allowed by regulators to merge with the New Zealand operations of Vodafone Group, said its net loss totaled NZ$241 million in the year through June compared to a NZ$116.3 million profit in the previous year.

"This goodwill asset arose on the merger of Independent Newspapers Ltd. and Sky back in June 2005 and reflected the difference between the fair value of Sky's assets at the date of the merger and the price that INL shareholders agreed to exchange their shares in INL for SKY shares," Sky said.

Excluding the one-off impairment charge, Sky Network TV said its profit rose by 2.6% to NZ$119.3 million. Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 7.5 NZ cents a share.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED 3.83% 2.44 End-of-day quote.-10.31%
VODAFONE GROUP 0.14% 175.94 Delayed Quote.-25.23%
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 845 M
EBIT 2018 179 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Debt 2018 237 M
Yield 2018 6,08%
P/E ratio 2018 9,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 1 023 M
Chart SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKY Network Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,45  NZD
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Fellet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Macourt Chairman
Martin Wrigley Operations Director
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Julian Wheeler Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED-10.31%683
DISCOVERY INC32.04%14 635
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-11.50%7 057
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-19.49%4 491
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-7.84%4 307
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC4.09%3 708
