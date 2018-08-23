Sky Network TV Slumps to Deep Loss on Goodwill Impairment

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Sky Network Television reported a deep annual loss, after absorbing a 360 million New Zealand dollar (US$239 million) impairment charge against its assets.

Sky Network TV, which last year wasn't allowed by regulators to merge with the New Zealand operations of Vodafone Group, said its net loss totaled NZ$241 million in the year through June compared to a NZ$116.3 million profit in the previous year.

"This goodwill asset arose on the merger of Independent Newspapers Ltd. and Sky back in June 2005 and reflected the difference between the fair value of Sky's assets at the date of the merger and the price that INL shareholders agreed to exchange their shares in INL for SKY shares," Sky said.

Excluding the one-off impairment charge, Sky Network TV said its profit rose by 2.6% to NZ$119.3 million. Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 7.5 NZ cents a share.

