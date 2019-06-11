Sky Network Television : Appoints Blair Woodbury as CFO

By Stephen Nakrosis



Sky Network Television on Wednesday said Blair Woodbury was appointed as its new chief financial officer.

He will start in the role on June 19, Sky said.

Prior to joining Sky, Mr. Woodbury worked for McKinsey & Co. Before that, he worked for and consulted for a number of large organizations "facing disruption in the communications and logistics industries with a focus on customer, product and network strategies," Sky said.

Mr. Woodbury succeeds Deloitte Partner Andrew Dick, who served as interim CFO while the recruitment process took place, Sky said.

