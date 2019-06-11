Log in
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED

(SKT)
Sky Network Television : Appoints Blair Woodbury as CFO

0
06/11/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Sky Network Television on Wednesday said Blair Woodbury was appointed as its new chief financial officer.

He will start in the role on June 19, Sky said.

Prior to joining Sky, Mr. Woodbury worked for McKinsey & Co. Before that, he worked for and consulted for a number of large organizations "facing disruption in the communications and logistics industries with a focus on customer, product and network strategies," Sky said.

Mr. Woodbury succeeds Deloitte Partner Andrew Dick, who served as interim CFO while the recruitment process took place, Sky said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED End-of-day quote.
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED -0.44% 1.14 End-of-day quote.-36.03%
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 791 M
EBIT 2019 140 M
Net income 2019 187 M
Debt 2019 180 M
Yield 2019 11,9%
P/E ratio 2019 5,14
P/E ratio 2020 6,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 467 M
Chart SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKY Network Television Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,75  NZD
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Fellet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Macourt Chairman
Martin Wrigley Operations Director
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Julian Wheeler Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LIMITED-36.03%308
DISCOVERY INC14.19%13 717
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-29.61%4 991
HUYA INC - ADR48.26%4 657
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC26.12%4 573
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC1.38%3 778
