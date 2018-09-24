SKY Network Television : FORGET BINGEING. SAY HELLO TO OBSESSION.

Just one SoHo is no longer enough.

Love television? Then prepare to become obsessed, as SKY announces the launch of SoHo2 - a sister service to accompany New Zealand's home of premium drama and entertainment, SoHo. SoHo2 will launch at 6.00pm on Wednesday 7 November

Launched in 2011, SoHo quickly established itself as the channel of choice for television aficionados. In the age of 'Peak TV' and with exclusive content deals in place with some of the world's hottest studios, including HBO, FX and Showtime, SKY has such a wealth of world-class programming that one channel is no longer enough to accommodate the tantalising shows on offer.

SoHo2 will bring Kiwis more of what they love - the best in drama, comedies, films, documentaries and mini-series from incredible writers, directors, producers, actors and show runners.

This new sister service will form part of the SoHo subscription at no extra cost, this includes customers who subscribe to SKY Starter, SKY Entertainment and either SKY Sport, SKY Movies or both, and get SoHo automatically added to their subscription for free.

'Getting Kiwis the content they want, when they want to watch it is what SKY's all about. But with only so many hours in a day, and our studio partners knocking it out of the park by providing us with an enormous amount of amazing content, the obvious step was launching a second SoHo channel, so we're chuffed to do so - adding even more value for our customers,' said, SKY's Director of Entertainment Content, Travis Dunbar.

In November, SoHo2 viewers can look forward to the return of vampires to the small screen with A Discovery of Witches. Set amongst the dreaming spires of Oxford and based on the successful novels by Deborah Harkness, the series stars Matthew Goode (The Crown, Downton Abbey) and Teresa Palmer (Berlin Syndrome, Hacksaw Ridge).

Jennifer Garner (Alias, Juno), Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, Cape Fear) and David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) will be joining the SoHo2 family when the new comedy series, Camping, debuts in launch month. Created and executive produced by Girls alumni Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, the programme is based on Julia Davies' UK series of the same name.

Davies herself will also be part of the SoHo2 launch line up, with her new series Sally4Ever - see Sally trade in her comfortable suburban life with partner, David, to start a chaotic affair with Emma. Emma will be played by Julia Davies (Nighty Night, Gavin & Stacey), with a supporting cast of Julian Barrett (The Mighty Boosh), Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).

November will also see British comedy The Bisexual starring Desiree Akhaven, Maxine Peake and Brian Gleeson join the impressive roster of programming, along with: Vida which follows the lives of two Mexican-American sisters; stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan uproots his family and immigrates to LA in Just Another Immigrant; and, get a behind-the-scenes insight into the NYC restaurant scene in Sweetbitter, as told by culinary novice Tess, in this new drama.

Ryan Murphy's ground-breaking latest project, Pose, which boasts the largest number of transgender actors in a series will be making its linear TV debut also in November. And, there will be another chance to catch the Emmy® Award winning series, The Night Of, starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed.

SoHo2 At A Glance:

• SoHo2 will launch at 6.00pm on Wednesday 7 November.

• SoHo2 will be available on SKY Channel 210, which will sit next to SoHo on the SKY Box guide.

• SoHo2 will be available to all current SoHo customers at no additional cost.

• SoHo and SoHo2 content is broadcast uncut and commercial free.

• SoHo and SoHo2 content is broadcast in HD.

• SoHo and SoHo2 are available within SKY's selection of specialist channels. Customers who subscribe to SKY Starter, SKY Entertainment and either SKY Sport, SKY Movies or both, get SoHo and SoHo2 added automatically to their subscription at no extra cost.