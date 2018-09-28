SKY Network Television : MOVIES PREDICTS THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF A BEAUTIFUL FRIENDSHIP

Lights, camera, action! SKY Movies is delighted to announce the addition of a new channel to its movie portfolio - SKY Movies Vintage, launching Saturday 1 December, 12.01am.

Turner will be closing its TCM Turner Classic Movies channel in New Zealand on Friday 30 November. Recognising how popular movies from the golden age of Hollywood are with its audience, SKY Movies has created a brand new home for cinema of the 1940s to the mid-1970s.

From Casablanca to The Wizard of Oz and everything in between, SKY Movies Vintage will feature great titles from the genres SKY customers love: musicals, comedies, westerns, dramas, and thrillers. Launch month and beyond will see the screening of classic films such as In the Heat of the Night, Some Like It Hot, The Trial, The Colditz Story, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, West Side Story, and A Star is Born.

'The enduring appeal of timeless films is undisputable and we know our movies customers love to regularly revisit their favourite cinematic moments. Creating SKY Movies Vintage seemed like the next logical step in ensuring we continue to offer Kiwis the most varied and rich movie offering available in New Zealand,' said, SKY's Director of Entertainment Content, Travis Dunbar.

He added: 'I would also like to thank our partners at Turner for all their fantastic work on TCM, they have been part of the SKY family for over 15 years and continue to be so.'

Robi Stanton, General Manager of Turner Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Territories, said: 'We want to say thank you to all our loyal TCM fans in New Zealand, and congratulate SKY on the launch of SKY Movies Vintage.'

SKY Movies Vintage will form part of the current SKY Movies tier at no additional cost to movies customers.

SKY Movies Vintage at a Glance:

• SKY Movies Vintage will launch at 12.01am on Saturday 1 December

• SKY Movies Vintage will be available on SKY Channel 35

• SKY Movies Vintage will be available to all current SKY Movies customers at no additional cost

• SKY Movies Vintage will be broadcast in SD (Standard Definition)

• TCM (SKY Channel 38) will close at midnight on Friday 30 November