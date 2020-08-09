SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (“Sky” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SKYS) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 6, 2020 and July 17, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 15, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Documents issued in support of Sky’s merger with a group (the “Offeror Group”) were inadequate in multiple ways. The Company’s documents failed to meet disclosure obligations under Rule 13e-3 about transaction fairness and the valuation performed by the Offeror Group. The documents also failed to meet Rule 13e-3 requirements on availability of appraisal rights or other shareholder rights. The Company claimed there would be no appraisal rights because a short-form merger under Cayman law does not require a shareholder vote. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Sky, investors suffered damages.

