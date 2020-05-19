Sky Solar Files 2019 Annual Report on Form-20F

HONG KONG, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) (“Sky Solar” or the “Company”), a global developer, owner and operator of solar parks, today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2020.



The Company’s annual report on Form 20-F contains its audited consolidated financial statements and is available on the Company’s website at ir.skysolarholdings.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report free of charge to its shareholders and the holders of its American depositary shares upon request.

About Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.

Sky Solar is a global independent power producer (“IPP”) that develops, owns, and operates solar parks and generates revenue primarily by selling electricity. Since its inception, Sky Solar has focused on the downstream solar market and has developed projects in Asia, Europe, South America and North America. The Company’s broad geographic reach and established presence across key solar markets are significant differentiators that provide global opportunities and mitigate country-specific risks. Sky Solar aims to establish operations in select geographies with highly attractive solar radiation, regulatory environments, power pricing, land availability, financial access and overall power market trends. As a result of its focus on the downstream photovoltaic segment, Sky Solar is technology agnostic and is able to customize its solar parks based on local environmental and regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated 115.1 MW of solar parks.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Sky Solar:

IR@skysolarholdings.com





SKYS Investor Relations:

The Blueshirt Group

US or Mandarin

Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com





China

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com