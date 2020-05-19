Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.    SKYS

SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS, LTD.

(SKYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sky Solar Files 2019 Annual Report on Form-20F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

HONG KONG, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) (“Sky Solar” or the “Company”), a global developer, owner and operator of solar parks, today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2020.

The Company’s annual report on Form 20-F contains its audited consolidated financial statements and is available on the Company’s website at ir.skysolarholdings.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report free of charge to its shareholders and the holders of its American depositary shares upon request.

About Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.

Sky Solar is a global independent power producer (“IPP”) that develops, owns, and operates solar parks and generates revenue primarily by selling electricity. Since its inception, Sky Solar has focused on the downstream solar market and has developed projects in Asia, Europe, South America and North America. The Company’s broad geographic reach and established presence across key solar markets are significant differentiators that provide global opportunities and mitigate country-specific risks. Sky Solar aims to establish operations in select geographies with highly attractive solar radiation, regulatory environments, power pricing, land availability, financial access and overall power market trends. As a result of its focus on the downstream photovoltaic segment, Sky Solar is technology agnostic and is able to customize its solar parks based on local environmental and regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated 115.1 MW of solar parks.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:


Sky Solar:

IR@skysolarholdings.com


SKYS Investor Relations:

The Blueshirt Group

US or Mandarin

Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com


China

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS, LTD.
04:16pSky Solar Files 2019 Annual Report on Form-20F
GL
2019Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
2019Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Half o..
GL
2019Sky Solar Announces Hudson's Motion for Summary Judgement Denied by the Supre..
GL
2019Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting to be Held on ..
GL
2019Sky Solar Announces Settlement with Hudson
GL
2019Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Announces Closing of Share Purchase by Japan NK Inve..
GL
2019Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Announces ADS Ratio Change
GL
2019Sky Solar Receives Determination from Nasdaq
GL
2019SKY SOLAR : Announces New Principal Executive Office
AQ
More news
Chart SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hao Wu Chairman & Principal Executive Officer
Li Wei Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Wei Li Su Director
Xiao Guang Duan Director
Qiang Zhan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS, LTD.75.33%55
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.8.57%10 836
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.00%9 064
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.25%4 365
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.2.70%4 235
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP-5.83%3 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group