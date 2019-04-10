SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : SKC) NOTICE OF ON-MARKET SHARE BUY BACK

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby advises that it acquired 102,117 ordinary shares in the company yesterday in accordance with the on-market share buy back programme announced to the market on 13 February 2019.
The following information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1:
• Class - Ordinary Shares
• ISIN - NZSKCE0001S2
• Number acquired - 102,117 ordinary shares
• Acquisition price - $3.9559 per share (average)
• Payment - Cash (in full)
• Percentage of class acquired - 0.0150%
• Reason for acquisition - Pursuant to the on-market share buy back programme announced on 13 February 2019
• Specific authority for acquisition - Directors' resolutions
• Total number of ordinary shares after acquisition - 682,166,428
• Whether shares acquired to be held as treasury stock - No - the shares acquired will held as treasury stock be cancelled
• Date of acquisition 10 April 2019
Please see attached.
Back to Media Centre
Disclaimer
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 00:27:03 UTC