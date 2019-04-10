SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : SKC) NOTICE OF ON-MARKET SHARE BUY BACK

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby advises that it acquired 102,117 ordinary shares in the company yesterday in accordance with the on-market share buy back programme announced to the market on 13 February 2019.

The following information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1:

• Class - Ordinary Shares

• ISIN - NZSKCE0001S2

• Number acquired - 102,117 ordinary shares

• Acquisition price - $3.9559 per share (average)

• Payment - Cash (in full)

• Percentage of class acquired - 0.0150%

• Reason for acquisition - Pursuant to the on-market share buy back programme announced on 13 February 2019

• Specific authority for acquisition - Directors' resolutions

• Total number of ordinary shares after acquisition - 682,166,428

• Whether shares acquired to be held as treasury stock - No - the shares acquired will held as treasury stock be cancelled

• Date of acquisition 10 April 2019

