SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - FY19 full year result announcement and teleconference details

07/07/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited ('SkyCity') intends to release its financial result for the 12-month period to 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 14 August 2019.

SkyCity will host a teleconference call for equity analysts, institutional investors and fund managers at 12pm noon NZ time (10am Australian Eastern time) on 14 August 2019, where Graeme Stephens, CEO, and Rob Hamilton, CFO, will present the key information of the result and provide an overview of the status of SkyCity's major projects in Auckland and Adelaide and other key strategic initiatives.

Following the presentation there will be a brief opportunity for Q&A.

A replay of the teleconference call will be made available on the SkyCity corporate website in addition to being accessible via Nasdaq, SkyCity's communications provider, later in the day. A transcript of the call will also be made available upon request.

Dial-in instructions for both the teleconference call and the replay are set out in Appendix 1 to the attached letter below.

View attachment.

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 23:32:09 UTC
