SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice to ASX - Waiver Granted from NZX LR 8.1.5

RE: SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)

WAIVER FROM NZX LISTING RULE 8.1.5

NZX Regulation has today granted SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited a waiver from NZX Listing Rule 8.1.5 for the reasons, and on the conditions, set out in the attached decision.

NZX Limited updated the NZX Listing Rules effective from 1 January 2019. The waiver decision essentially re-documents prior decisions of NZX Regulation that allowed for the company's constitution to contain provisions that restrict the acquisition of, the exercise of rights attaching to and who may hold, shares in the company, and reflects updated NZX Listing Rule references and language.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary