SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Annual Meeting Results Announcement

10/17/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were as follows:
1. That, the existing constitution of the company be altered, in accordance with the amendments tabled at the meeting and signed by the Company Secretary for the purpose of identification, with effect from the close of the annual meeting
2. That the directors be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers, as auditor of the company, for the ensuing year
Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

1

Alteration of the Constitution

That, the existing constitution of the company be altered, in accordance with the amendments tabled at the meeting and signed by the Company Secretary for the purpose of identification, with effect from the close of the annual meeting

509,947,360
99.84%

795,395
0.16%

1,909,585

2

Auditor's Fees and Expenses

That the directors be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers, as auditor of the company, for the ensuing year

505,261,616
98.92%

5,520,097
1.08%

1,870,627

ASX/NZX announcement: Annual Meeting Results Announcement

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 03:38:04 UTC
