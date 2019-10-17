SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Annual Meeting Results Announcement

Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were as follows:

1. That, the existing constitution of the company be altered, in accordance with the amendments tabled at the meeting and signed by the Company Secretary for the purpose of identification, with effect from the close of the annual meeting

2. That the directors be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers, as auditor of the company, for the ensuing year

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution For Against Abstain 1 Alteration of the Constitution That, the existing constitution of the company be altered, in accordance with the amendments tabled at the meeting and signed by the Company Secretary for the purpose of identification, with effect from the close of the annual meeting 509,947,360

99.84% 795,395

0.16% 1,909,585 2 Auditor's Fees and Expenses That the directors be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of PricewaterhouseCoopers, as auditor of the company, for the ensuing year 505,261,616

98.92% 5,520,097

1.08% 1,870,627

