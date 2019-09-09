SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Capital Change Notice LR3.13.1

Issue of Restricted Share Rights under the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and relates to the issue of restricted share rights ('RSRs') in SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (the 'company') to participating employees under the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Each RSR granted under the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan confers a right to receive one ordinary share in the company, which will only vest if the relevant employee remains continuously employed by the company (or a company within the SkyCity Group) from the date of issue until 6 September 2020 (in respect of 'Tranche One' RSRs) and/or 6 September 2021 (in respect of 'Tranche Two' RSRs) (as applicable).

Section 1: Issuer Information

Name of issuer SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited NZX ticker code SKC Class of Financial Product Restricted share rights ISIN Not quoted Section 2: Capital Change Details Number issued 31,767 restricted share rights,

comprising 23,047 'Tranche One' RSRs and 8,720 'Tranche Two' RSRs Issue price per security Nil Percentage of total class of financial products issued 100% Conversion price Nil Conversion dates and terms 'Tranche One' RSRs: 10 September 2020

'Tranche Two' RSRs: 10 September 2021

(as applicable), conditional on the holder remaining an employee up to the relevant conversion date Reason for issue and specific authority for issue Pursuant to the Deferred STI Component of the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan Total number of financial products of the class after the issue (excluding treasury stock) and total number of financial products of the class held as treasury stock after the issueTotal number of Financial Products of the Class (excluding Treasury Stock), and total number of Financial Products of the Class held as Treasury Stock, after the acquisition 31,767 restricted share rights

None held as treasury stock None held as treasury stock Specific authority for the issue, including reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue is made Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 4.6.1 Terms or details of the acquisition Further details in relation to the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan are set out in pages 108-110 of the company's 2019 Annual Report Date of acquisition 10 September 2019 Section 3: Authority for this Announcement Name of person authorised to make this announcement Jo Wong

General Counsel & Company Secretary Contact phone number (09) 363 6143 Contact email address jo.wong@skycity.co.nz Date of release via MAP 10 September 2019

Please seeattached.