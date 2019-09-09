Log in
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Capital Change Notice LR3.13.1

09/09/2019

Issue of Restricted Share Rights under the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan
This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and relates to the issue of restricted share rights ('RSRs') in SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (the 'company') to participating employees under the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Each RSR granted under the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan confers a right to receive one ordinary share in the company, which will only vest if the relevant employee remains continuously employed by the company (or a company within the SkyCity Group) from the date of issue until 6 September 2020 (in respect of 'Tranche One' RSRs) and/or 6 September 2021 (in respect of 'Tranche Two' RSRs) (as applicable).

Section 1: Issuer Information

Name of issuer

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited

NZX ticker code

SKC

Class of Financial Product

Restricted share rights

ISIN

Not quoted

Section 2: Capital Change Details

Number issued

31,767 restricted share rights,
comprising 23,047 'Tranche One' RSRs and 8,720 'Tranche Two' RSRs

Issue price per security

Nil

Percentage of total class of financial products issued

100%

Conversion price

Nil

Conversion dates and terms

'Tranche One' RSRs: 10 September 2020
'Tranche Two' RSRs: 10 September 2021
(as applicable), conditional on the holder remaining an employee up to the relevant conversion date

Reason for issue and specific authority for issue

Pursuant to the Deferred STI Component of the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan

Total number of financial products of the class after the issue (excluding treasury stock) and total number of financial products of the class held as treasury stock after the issueTotal number of Financial Products of the Class (excluding Treasury Stock), and total number of Financial Products of the Class held as Treasury Stock, after the acquisition

31,767 restricted share rights
None held as treasury stock

None held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, including reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue is made

Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 4.6.1

Terms or details of the acquisition

Further details in relation to the SkyCity Performance Incentive Plan are set out in pages 108-110 of the company's 2019 Annual Report

Date of acquisition

10 September 2019

Section 3: Authority for this Announcement

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Jo Wong
General Counsel & Company Secretary

Contact phone number

(09) 363 6143

Contact email address

jo.wong@skycity.co.nz

Date of release via MAP

10 September 2019

Please seeattached.

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019
