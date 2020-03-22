SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Closure of Adelaide and Withdrawal of Earnings Guidance

RE: SkyCity Entertainment Group (SKC) Closure of Adelaide Casino and Withdrawl of FY20 Earnings Guidance
Please find attached a market release concerning:
(a) the closure of Adelaide Casino; and
(b) consequently, the withdrawal of earnings guidance for the year ending 30 June 2020 for SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited,
following the Australian Government's announcement overnight mandting the immediate closure of all licensed clubs, pubs, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs and places of worship.
Authorised by:
Jo Wong
Company Secretary
Phone: +64 9 363 6143
Email: jo.wong@skycity.co.nz
