SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX & ASX - Closure of Adelaide and Withdrawal of Earnings Guidance

03/22/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

RE: SkyCity Entertainment Group (SKC) Closure of Adelaide Casino and Withdrawl of FY20 Earnings Guidance

Please find attached a market release concerning:

(a) the closure of Adelaide Casino; and

(b) consequently, the withdrawal of earnings guidance for the year ending 30 June 2020 for SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited,

following the Australian Government's announcement overnight mandting the immediate closure of all licensed clubs, pubs, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs and places of worship.

Authorised by:

Jo Wong

Company Secretary

Phone: +64 9 363 6143

Email: jo.wong@skycity.co.nz

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 21:15:04 UTC
