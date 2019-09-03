Log in
SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX - Update of ASX Appendix 3A.1

09/03/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)
UPDATE TO ASX APPENDIX 3A.1 - DIVIDEND DETAILS

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has updated Appendix 3A.1 Notification of
Dividend/Distribution lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on
14 August 2019 in relation to the year-end dividend payable to shareholders of the
company on 13 September 2019 to record the applicable New Zealand dollar/Australian
dollar exchange rate, being NZD/AUD of 0.9370.

Attached is a copy of the updated Appendix 3A.1, which was lodged with ASX today.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong
Company Secretary
SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 23:16:06 UTC
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,97  NZD
Last Close Price 3,85  NZD
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Edward Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Michael Ahearne Group Chief Operating Officer
Rob Hamilton Chief Financial Officer
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1 621
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.88%35 936
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-1.71%26 905
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED36.22%12 542
WYNN MACAU LTD-10.57%10 138
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)18.05%9 566
