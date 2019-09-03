SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX - Update of ASX Appendix 3A.1

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)
UPDATE TO ASX APPENDIX 3A.1 - DIVIDEND DETAILS
SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has updated Appendix 3A.1 Notification of
Dividend/Distribution lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on
14 August 2019 in relation to the year-end dividend payable to shareholders of the
company on 13 September 2019 to record the applicable New Zealand dollar/Australian
dollar exchange rate, being NZD/AUD of 0.9370.
Attached is a copy of the updated Appendix 3A.1, which was lodged with ASX today.
Yours faithfully
Jo Wong
Company Secretary
SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited
