SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX / NZX Announcement - Notice to NZX - Update of ASX Appendix 3A.1

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)

UPDATE TO ASX APPENDIX 3A.1 - DIVIDEND DETAILS

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has updated Appendix 3A.1 Notification of

Dividend/Distribution lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on

14 August 2019 in relation to the year-end dividend payable to shareholders of the

company on 13 September 2019 to record the applicable New Zealand dollar/Australian

dollar exchange rate, being NZD/AUD of 0.9370.

Attached is a copy of the updated Appendix 3A.1, which was lodged with ASX today.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited