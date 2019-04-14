Log in
SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited Notice of on-market share buy back

04/14/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby advises that it acquired 235,000 ordinary shares in the company on 12 April 2019 in accordance with the on-market share buy back programme announced to the market on 13 February 2019.

The following information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1:

  • Class - Ordinary Shares
  • ISIN - NZSKCE0001S2
  • Number acquired - 235,000 ordinary shares
  • Acquisition price - $3.9917 per share (average)
  • Payment - Cash (in full)
  • Percentage of class acquired - 0.0345%
  • Reason for acquisition - Pursuant to the on-market share buy back programme announced on 13 February 2019
  • Specific authority for acquisition - Directors' resolutions
  • Total number of ordinary shares after acquisition - 681,781,428
  • Whether shares acquired to be -No - the shares acquired will held as treasury stock be cancelled
  • Date of acquisition - 12 April 2019

Please refer to the attached.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong
Company Secretary

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 21:42:04 UTC
