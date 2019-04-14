SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited Notice of on-market share buy back

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby advises that it acquired 235,000 ordinary shares in the company on 12 April 2019 in accordance with the on-market share buy back programme announced to the market on 13 February 2019.

The following information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1:

Class - Ordinary Shares

ISIN - NZSKCE0001S2

Number acquired - 235,000 ordinary shares

Acquisition price - $3.9917 per share (average)

Payment - Cash (in full)

Percentage of class acquired - 0.0345%

Reason for acquisition - Pursuant to the on-market share buy back programme announced on 13 February 2019

Specific authority for acquisition - Directors' resolutions

Total number of ordinary shares after acquisition - 681,781,428

Whether shares acquired to be -No - the shares acquired will held as treasury stock be cancelled

Date of acquisition - 12 April 2019

Please refer to the attached.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary