SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - SKYCITY Entertainment Group notice of on-market share buy back

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby advises that it acquired 118,935 ordinary shares in the company yesterday in accordance with the on-market share buy back programme announced to the market on 13 February 2019.

The following information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1:

Class - Ordinary Shares

ISIN - NZSKCE0001S2

Number acquired - 118,935 ordinary shares

Acquisition price - $3.9473 per share (average)

Payment - Cash (in full)

Percentage of class acquired - 0.0174%

Reason for acquisition - Pursuant to the on-market share buy back programme announced on 13 February 2019

Specific authority for acquisition - Directors' resolutions

Total number of ordinary shares after acquisition - 682,327,604

Whether shares acquired to be - No - the shares acquired will held as treasury stock be cancelled

Date of acquisition - 8 April 2019

Please see attached.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary