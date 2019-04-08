SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - SKYCITY Entertainment Group notice of on-market share buy back

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby advises that it acquired 118,935 ordinary shares in the company yesterday in accordance with the on-market share buy back programme announced to the market on 13 February 2019.
The following information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1:
-
Class - Ordinary Shares
-
ISIN - NZSKCE0001S2
-
Number acquired - 118,935 ordinary shares
-
Acquisition price - $3.9473 per share (average)
-
Payment - Cash (in full)
-
Percentage of class acquired - 0.0174%
-
Reason for acquisition - Pursuant to the on-market share buy back programme announced on 13 February 2019
-
Specific authority for acquisition - Directors' resolutions
-
Total number of ordinary shares after acquisition - 682,327,604
-
Whether shares acquired to be - No - the shares acquired will held as treasury stock be cancelled
-
Date of acquisition - 8 April 2019
Please see attached.
Yours faithfully
Jo Wong
Company Secretary
