SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited Annual Result for the year ended 30 June 2019

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC) ANNUAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Please find attached the following information relating to SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited's result for the year ended 30 June 2019:

a Results Announcement (as required by NZX Listing Rule 3.5.1); the FY19 Result - Investor Presentation; the Annual Report, including the audited financial statements and notes; and a Distribution Notice (as required by NZX Listing Rule 3.14.1) detailing the final dividend.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 1.15.3, SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited confirms that it continues to comply with the listing rules of its home exchange, the NZX Listing Rules.

SkyCity is hosting a conference call for investors and analysts today at 12.00 noon (NZ time) to discuss the FY19 result. Details for this call were released on the NZX and ASX on 8 July 2019.

Yours faithfully

Rob Hamilton

Chief Financial Officer