SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited    SKC   NZSKCE0001S2

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SKYCITY Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited Annual Result for the year ended 30 June 2019

0
08/13/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC) ANNUAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Please find attached the following information relating to SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited's result for the year ended 30 June 2019:

  1. a Results Announcement (as required by NZX Listing Rule 3.5.1);
  2. the FY19 Result - Investor Presentation;
  3. the Annual Report, including the audited financial statements and notes; and
  4. a Distribution Notice (as required by NZX Listing Rule 3.14.1) detailing the final dividend.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 1.15.3, SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited confirms that it continues to comply with the listing rules of its home exchange, the NZX Listing Rules.

SkyCity is hosting a conference call for investors and analysts today at 12.00 noon (NZ time) to discuss the FY19 result. Details for this call were released on the NZX and ASX on 8 July 2019.

Yours faithfully

Rob Hamilton
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 21:31:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 005 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 473 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 2 675 M
Chart SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,96  NZD
Last Close Price 4,01  NZD
Spread / Highest target 4,74%
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Edward Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Michael Ahearne Group Chief Operating Officer
Rob Hamilton Chief Financial Officer
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1 677
SANDS CHINA LTD.-2.90%35 918
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-11.03%25 980
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED34.71%12 700
WYNN MACAU LTD-11.15%10 437
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)13.00%9 157
