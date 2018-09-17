SKYCITY Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Annual report for the Year Ended June 30 2018

Attached is a copy of SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018, which will be made available in the Investor Centre of the company's website at www.skycityentertainmentgroup.com today.

Also attached are copies of the following documents relating to the Annual Report, which will be sent to security holders today:

1. Letter to security holders advising the availability of the Annual Report (for the purposes of Regulation 61E of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014); and

2. Email to security holders who have elected to receive electronic communications advising the availability of the Annual Report.

Yours faithfully

Jo Wong

Company Secretary