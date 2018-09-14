Log in
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED (SKC)
SKYCITY Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Issue of Shares under the SKYCITY Dividend Reinvestment Plan

09/14/2018 | 02:58am CEST

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby notifies that it will today issue 2,104,431 new ordinary shares in the company to participating shareholders in connection with its full year dividend payment and the SKYCITY Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

The following information is supplied pursuant to Listing Rule 7.12.1:

• Class Ordinary shares
• ISIN NZSKCE0001S2
• Number issued and issue 2,104,431 ordinary shares issued at NZ$4.0817
price per share
• Payment Cash (in full)
• Percentage of class issued 0.31%
• Reason for issue Pursuant to the SKYCITY Dividend Reinvestment Plan
• Specific authority for issue Directors' resolution
• Total number of ordinary 682,446,539
shares after issue
• Date of issue 14 September 2018

Yours faithfully
Jo Wong
Company Secretary

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 00:57:05 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 072 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 699 M
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 16,06
P/E ratio 2020 17,35
EV / Sales 2019 3,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capitalization 2 769 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,05  NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Edward Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Michael Ahearne Group Chief Operating Officer
Rob Hamilton Chief Financial Officer
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1 815
SANDS CHINA LTD.-14.75%32 635
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-21.60%25 155
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.73%13 553
WYNN MACAU LTD-24.42%11 336
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-30.96%9 881
