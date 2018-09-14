SKYCITY Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Issue of Shares under the SKYCITY Dividend Reinvestment Plan

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited hereby notifies that it will today issue 2,104,431 new ordinary shares in the company to participating shareholders in connection with its full year dividend payment and the SKYCITY Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
The following information is supplied pursuant to Listing Rule 7.12.1:
• Class Ordinary shares
• ISIN NZSKCE0001S2
• Number issued and issue 2,104,431 ordinary shares issued at NZ$4.0817
price per share
• Payment Cash (in full)
• Percentage of class issued 0.31%
• Reason for issue Pursuant to the SKYCITY Dividend Reinvestment Plan
• Specific authority for issue Directors' resolution
• Total number of ordinary 682,446,539
shares after issue
• Date of issue 14 September 2018
Yours faithfully
Jo Wong
Company Secretary
Please see attached
