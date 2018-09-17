Log in
SKYCITY Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Notice of Meeting and Annual Meeting

09/17/2018

Attached are copies of the following documents relating to SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited's upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting of shareholders, which will be sent to security holders today:

1. Notice of Meeting;

2. Attendance Card and Proxy/Voting Form;

3. Email to SKYCITY shareholders; and

4. Email to SKYCITY bondholders.

SKYCITY's 2018 Annual Meeting will be held on Friday 19 October 2018 commencing at 10.00am (New Zealand time) in the SKYCITY Theatre, Level 3, SKYCITY Auckland, corner of Wellesley and Hobson Streets, Auckland.

Yours faithfully
Jo Wong
Company Secretary

Back to Media Centre

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:22:05 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 072 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 699 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 15,98
P/E ratio 2020 17,26
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
Capitalization 2 755 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,05  NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Edward Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Michael Ahearne Group Chief Operating Officer
Rob Hamilton Chief Financial Officer
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1 802
SANDS CHINA LTD.-11.22%36 243
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-18.41%27 453
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED21.98%13 199
WYNN MACAU LTD-19.83%12 746
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-28.24%10 270
